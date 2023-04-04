Join an international buyer and experience the best of Shanghai Fashion Week
Raphael Deray, a buyer from French department store Printemps, shares his impressions of the first day of Shanghai Fashion Week.
16:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-04 0
How does a professional fashion buyer view the Autumn/Winter 2023 Shanghai Fashion Week? Raphael Deray, a buyer from renowned French department store Printemps, shares his impressions on the opening day of Shanghai's annual celebration of fashion.
