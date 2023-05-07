Experience global culture and tradition at 'Double Five' Life Festival

The "Double Five" Life Festival is finally here! Come and visit the National Exhibition Center to make the most of the holiday season.

The "Double Five" Life Festival is finally here! Come and visit the National Exhibition Center to make the most of the holiday season.

The festival features a variety of imported products from all continents, including food and household items. In addition, there are various traditional cultural activities available, such as pottery experiences, kite-making, and traditional medicine scented sachets.

It also offers many interactive experiences, including performances on the outdoor stage throughout the day, featuring violin music, opera, and popular songs and dances, providing you with the most enjoyable audio and visual experiences.







Date: May 1-5

Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)





