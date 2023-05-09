Unleash your inner hero at Shanghai Disney Resort's Marvel Fan Festival

Mickey and his pals will dress up in Marvel costumes and take photos with fans. Another exciting feature is the Avengers Vehicle, which cruises around the park.

Starting from May 5 till the end of the month, Shanghai Disney Resort is hosting a grand Marvel Fan Festival that you won't want to miss!

This amazing event is packed with fantastic Marvel-themed experiences. One of the highlights is the Mickey Superhero Party, where Mickey and his pals will dress up in Marvel costumes and take photos with fans. Another exciting feature is the Avengers Vehicle, which cruises around the park and takes part in special missions.

But that's not even all – you can also catch glimpses of your favorite superheroes in live performances and visit their headquarters! And don't forget to indulge in the fantastic selection of Marvel-themed food and drinks at the Starlight Terrace Restaurant.