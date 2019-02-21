﻿
Revamped Kaitian Road introduces the first 'Sustainable Coffee Festival'

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Li Fei
Yan Jingyang Li Fei
  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
A new pedestrian street has been unveiled in downtown Changning District. More than 20 coffee brands will showcase their drinks and promote the coffee culture through May 14.
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Li Fei
Yan Jingyang Li Fei
  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-09

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

A new pedestrian street has been unveiled in downtown Changning District.

The 100-meter long Kaitian Road, which was formerly the home of the historic No.10 Shanghai Steel Co, will be transformed into a pedestrian zone every weekend until mid-May. The street will feature entertainment, markets, and food stalls.

Moreover, the first "Sustainable Coffee Festival" has also opened on the street. More than 20 coffee brands, including renowned names such as Tim's and Peet's Coffee, as well as domestic brands like VAN COFFEE, FUM, and COFFEE IS, will showcase their drinks and promote the coffee culture through May 14.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
﻿
