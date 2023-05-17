New beauty trends launched during China Beauty Expo

The event is China's most important trade platform for international cosmetic companies to tap the Asian beauty market.

China is expected to become the world's largest cosmetic medicine market by 2025 with a market value exceeding 410.8 billion yuan (US$58.7 billion), industry operators said at the 27th China Beauty Expo, the major beauty trade show in Asia.

A wave of local and international beauty brands launched their new products and research and development trends during the expo held last week at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Aesthetic Skin Rejuvenation Summit

Committed to using local ingredients, China's dermatologist-recommended skincare brands are rising now.

As a new Chinese brand focused on skin rejuvenation, AOXMED was launched in 2022 by Botanee Group, known for WINONA, an anti-inflammatory skincare brand that has been called "the light of Chinese skincare products."

An Aesthetic Skin Rejuvenation Summit was held by the brand last week, inviting five leading dermatologists to share their new developments.

Huang Wei, former director of the Shanghai Institute of Chinese Human Genomics Center, shared anti-aging interventions based on genetic studies, pointing out that the transcriptome level of the middle-aged group was closer to that of the elderly group, indicating that skin ages before it is seen in appearance, suggesting that anti-aging interventions should be undertaken early.



Su Wenrou, associate director of the Botanee R&D Center, introduced the new Chinese ingredient MLYAAT-1002, a complex active ingredient extracted from rare plants on the Yunnan Shangri-La Plateau, which can act on different layers of skin, and has anti-oxidation, anti-glycosylation and anti-inflammatory effects.

China's first Master Aesthetician Program launched in Shanghai

In a collaboration with the Medical and Aesthetic Continuing Education of the Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics and the Chamber of Beauty Culture & Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, skincare brand SkinCeuticals launched a Master Aesthetician Program in Shanghai last week.

As China's first professional skincare management continuing education training program, it will focus on both personal development and business growth. The three-level training program includes classes on skincare science, in-depth product knowledge, and hands-on training on devices, as well as social media skills and public speaking training at the third level. The trainees will get digital badges after they achieve each level.

The recent research report on China's medical beauty industry in 2022 released by iResearch shows that China is expected to become the world's largest aesthetic medicine market by 2025 and its market value was expected to exceed 410.8 billion yuan (US$58.7 billion), among which non-surgical aesthetic medicine would gradually become the main sector with its market size expected to rise to 227.9 billion yuan.

The new training program aims to empower the industry by providing professional aestheticians and integrated skincare specialists.

Camellia anti-aging cream launched

Shanghai beauty brand Forest Cabin (Linqingxuan) launched its first camellia anti-ageing cream during the China Beauty Expo.

Red camellias are a traditional Chinese flower that grows in mountainous areas at altitudes above 800 meters. In China, camellia oil has been used in skincare for more than 1,000 years.

The brand helped local farmers by cooperating to plant over 10,000 mu (1,647 acres) of red camellias in the mountain areas of Lishui in Zhejiang Province and Wuyuan in Jiangxi Province.

The extraction of red camellia oil requires skill and technology. On average, the oil extracted annually from the seeds of one camellia tree that is more than 10 years old can only produce seven bottles of camellia essence oil.

The signature product of the brand, Camellia Repair Essence Oil, was first launched in 2012 and garnered much attention for its unique scent and skincare effects.

The new camellia cream combines a new patented anti-wrinkle ingredient and the "Qingxuan Extract 4.0" from camellia, which can promote autophagy and wake up cell activity, and help smooth wrinkles.

Cosmoprof Asia 2023 returns to Hong Kong

Cosmoprof Asia 2023 will return to Hong Kong for its 26th edition. The leading B2B beauty event in the Asia-Pacific region, organized by a joint venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, will host the industry's key players.

Concurrently, Cosmopack Asia will be held from November 14 to 16 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, gathering the main global leaders of the supply chain, including ingredients, machinery and equipment, packaging, contract manufacturing and private label companies.

Meanwhile, Cosmoprof Asia, running from November 15 to 17 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, will feature the most innovative beauty branded products dedicated to retail and professional distribution channels.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Cosmoprof Asia's international communities back to Hong Kong for the 26th edition of our world-class beauty show," said David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets, Asia and director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

"As the world returns to pre-pandemic norms, we are already seeing buyers and suppliers flocking back to their favorite Asia-based show for business and knowledge, where Asia's beauty technology and innovations, insights and trends will once again shine in the global spotlight."

