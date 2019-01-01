Rediscover childhood memories at Shanghai's Changfeng Park
Take a trip down memory lane, Changfeng Park, and relive your childhood with Ocean World, Flying Chair rides, and duck boats.
Changfeng Park is like the Disneyland of Shanghai locals 30 years ago. Looking back at these amusement facilities, what do they remind you of? Ocean World, "flying chair" swing ride, pedal-powered elevated ride, duck boats ... Let's rediscover our childhood memories together!
