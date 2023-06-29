Building a cultural bridge between France and China

Editor's note:

The road to being a successful female entrepreneur – be it a restaurant owner, a designer, a gallery owner or a retailer – can be bumpy. In this series, "She Power," we talk to women from different countries and different backgrounds about their experiences and stories of setting up businesses in Shanghai. One thing these amazing women all have in common – they all yearn to build a brand that does good, that gives purpose and fulfillment, and even a palpable sense of joy.



Originally from Montpellier, France, 47-year-old Natacha Tarascon has a PhD in pharmacy and has been working in the cosmetic industry for major brands (such as Bioderma, Avene, Nuxe) for 18 years, launching new products and brands in markets including South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Tarascon has now been based in Shanghai for a decade. She allocates her time between a loving mother of three young children, a business consultant and lecturer, and since 2011, an entrepreneur. Her solid scientific background, combined with her cosmetic experience of 18 years, gives credibility for her new challenge: DOUCEA-FRANCE, natural dermo-skincare for children and families.

Q: Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up a skincare brand for children?

A: Being a mother of three young children, I have always faced challenges when it comes to applying hydrating lotion on them. The inspiration behind creating Doucea stemmed from my own daughter's struggle with eczema. I tried numerous products, each providing temporary relief, but she would eventually reject the treatment due to its sticky texture and austere medical packaging. Derma-skincare usually is not children-friendly. Thus in 2019, I made the decision to combine my 18 years of experience in the cosmetics industry with my pharmaceutical background to develop Doucea. With it, my expertise in pharmacy is combined with my experience of being a mother.

Q: What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable?

A: Shanghai is a bustling and dynamic city that never sleeps. It serves as a major economic hub, offering easy access and efficient logistics, which is particularly beneficial for sourcing activities. The city hosts numerous exhibitions and workshops that provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with others and explore collaborative ventures.

Q: What were you trying to bring to the local community?

A: As a French entrepreneur in China, several aspects come to mind, the first being quality and safety. French skincare products have long been associated with high standards of quality and safety. We offer children's skincare products that prioritize natural and gentle ingredients, ensuring that parents have access to reliable and safe options for their children's skincare needs.

Moreover, we strive to educate parents about the importance of skincare and the adoption of healthy habits through various educational initiatives. Additionally, by sourcing from local suppliers and creating job opportunities for local communities, we contribute to the economic aspect of our roles.

Finally, introducing a French skincare brand in China can serve as a cultural bridge between France and China, fostering a deeper connection between the two nations.

Q: What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here?

A: So far, the greatest challenge I have faced is launching a brand just before the onset of the COVID pandemic. The timing was unfortunate, and we had to adapt and reorganize our strategies. The complications brought about by the pandemic were unforeseen: Sales became difficult as our initial plan relied heavily on selling in physical shops and malls, which were forced to close. In response, we shifted our focus toward online and community sales; however, even the delivery process posed challenges during those times.

Q: How do you stay motivated?

A: What truly keeps me motivated and fuels my drive are the messages and feedback I receive from clients. There is no one single day that I don't receive something, even if small words of encouragement.

The heartfelt messages and positive feedback I receive from clients (including gifts and photos from children) serve as constant reminders of the impact our products have on their lives. Each time I hear about how my products made a difference, it reaffirms my purpose and fuels my determination to continue pushing forward.

Q: What's the moment that made you most proud?

A: The moment that filled me with immense pride was when I witnessed our Doucea product emerging from the factory. After all the extensive work, from sourcing and formulation to marketing and navigating through regulations and legislation, the process took a significant amount of time. It was in that moment that I truly realized I had achieved my goal.

Launching a brand is already challenging, regardless of the location. However, launching in a foreign country, where language barriers exist, adds an extra layer of difficulty. It was an incredibly arduous task, but I persevered and overcame the obstacles.

Q: What's a female role model who inspires you?

A: I have several role models from different industries. However, my primary role model is my mother.

My mother is a staunch advocate of women's empowerment, consistently encouraging independence and self-reliance among women. She instilled in me values of confidence, focus, and objectivity in all aspects of life. From her, I have also inherited a strong sense of positivity and energy, qualities that I find invaluable as an entrepreneur.

Q: Any advice for women entrepreneurs?

A: I observe numerous entrepreneurs in my surroundings, and I often notice individuals who hesitate to launch their products because they believe their offerings are not yet perfect. My advice to women entrepreneurs is to take the leap and launch, even if everything isn't perfect (Of course I don't comprise the safety and quality!).

Testing the market is crucial in gaining valuable insights and feedback. It allows you to understand your target audience better and identify areas that require improvement. Launching with a minimum viable product or an initial version of your offering provides a valuable opportunity to learn and iterate based on real-world experiences.