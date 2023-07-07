Explore AI innovations at 2023 World AI Conference

Fiona explores various AI innovations at the 2023 WAIC. It highlights Tencent's self-developed AI techniques to create an AI version of yourself with just a 3-minute video.

Unlock the AI world ahead of time with just a single click at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference!

Visit Tencent's booth and leverage their self-developed AI techniques to get an AI version of yourself, requiring only a three-minute video recording.

Additionally, Shanghai Telecom's "Yi Governance" garbage sorting monitoring system utilizes AI to automatically identify if the trash is in the correct place, while also constantly monitoring uncivilized behavior.

Want to learn more about other AI innovations? Check out the video!