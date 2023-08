Featuring stalls and food stands, this exciting night market will be held this weekend and next. Various activities such as ring tossing and blind boxes will also be available.

A new night market organized by Little Red Book is coming to the Huangpu River waterfront. Featuring stalls and food stands, this exciting night market is held this weekend and next. Various activities such as ring tossing and blind boxes are available, with chances to win big prizes through simple games. Don't miss out on this amazing event! Come and enjoy!