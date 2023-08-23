﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

It's fashionable now as Chinese youth drive hard gold trend

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
The traditional craze for gold is also running high among China’s young generation, who have become major consumers of the yellow metal — or hard gold — in recent years.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0

Chinese people’s passion for pure gold — for its beauty and luster, as well as its financial worth — goes back centuries. And this yellow metal craze is now running high among the country’s young generation, who have become a major force of gold consumption in recent years.

This shinny metal, a symbol of wealth and good luck as well as a form of international currency for investment purposes, is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, with the country the world’s largest gold consumer and producer.

During the first half of 2023, China saw a sharp increase in gold consumption, surging 16.37 percent year on year to 554.88 tons, according to data from the China Gold Association. Meanwhile, the consumption of gold jewelry reached 368.26 tons, up 14.82 percent from a year earlier, while demand for gold coins and bars soared 30.12 percent to 146.31 tons from January to June.

And its consumers tend to be younger. Latest statistics provided by the online shopping platform Vipshop show that 51 percent of its gold buyers are born after 1990, while the Gen-Z (born after 1995) group has increased by nearly 30 percent from last year.

For young people, gold jewelry is no longer “outdated” or “too flashy.” In the "Insight into Chinese Gold Jewelry Consumption Trends" report issued by the World Gold Council in 2016, only 16 percent of Chinese women aged between 18 and 24 considered buying gold.

Five years later, however, the "2021 China Gold Jewelry Consumption White Paper” showed a dramatic turnaround in gold consumers. The group aged 25 to 50 was the main force, and 75 percent of them were under 35 years old.

“More young people are wearing gold jewelry in their daily life. They are the generation which dares to challenge, break through and have their own life attitudes,” said Wang Lixin, chief executive officer of the World Gold Council China, who was in Shanghai earlier this month to promote hard gold technology. “So gold jewelry also needs to change.”

Innovations in gold with different stylish designs that appeal is one major reason that has caught the attention of young consumers, and hard gold technology provides more such possibilities.

Due to pure gold’s ductile nature, there are many limitations in its application to jewelry design and manufacturing. Its appearance is often in traditional styles, and it is prone to deformation with a limited wearing period.

But the hard gold technology solves the problem. A trace amount of alloy (0.1 percent to 1 percent) is added to improve the hardness of pure gold, making the jewelry less prone to scratching, wearing, and deformation, and allowing for more delicate and exquisite craftsmanship, such as gem-mounting and enamel-coating, both of which offer more stylish appearances.

With this technology, 24-karat gold products can be hollow or three-dimensional, while still hard and firm. Lighter in weight, and bigger in appearance with more designs, hard gold can be sold at more affordable prices while retaining its investment value at the same time.

Recognizing the emerging trend of “China Fashion” among the Gen-Z, the World Gold Council and jewelers have boosted efforts to promote hard gold products in China, which has great consumption potential.

People are encouraged to post their daily wear in hard gold jewelry on Xiaohongshu, China’s leading lifestyle social platform, and have a chance to win a real gold prize.

“The youngsters today have their own way to handle life and see the world,” Wang pointed out. “They are not bound by conventions or stereotypes, and they are embracing various possibilities, which echo with the innovative spirit of the gold industry.”

It's fashionable now as Chinese youth drive hard gold trend
Ti Gong

Young Chinese are a big consumption force for gold.

It's fashionable now as Chinese youth drive hard gold trend
Ti Gong

Various gold jewelry designs

It's fashionable now as Chinese youth drive hard gold trend
Ti Gong

Hard gold technology allows for more stylish jewelry appearances.

It's fashionable now as Chinese youth drive hard gold trend
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     