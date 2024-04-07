A pop-up store of Chiikawa ignites the passion of Shanghai anime lovers

Recently, a pop-up store of Chiikawa, a popular anime, has opened in Joy City in JIng'an District. The sales of the single store reached 2.68 million yuan in 10 hours.

