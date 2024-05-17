"Chasing the Wind" tells the story of motorsports over the past 130 years with stunning vehicles on display and a wealth of information on drivers and their part in history.

If you are an auto enthusiast or a Formula One fan, there is no better place to experience the thrill of motorsports than in Jiading District.

"Chasing the Wind," an exhibition on the history and development of motorsports over the past 130 years, kicked off at the Shanghai Auto Museum in Anting Town on Friday.

Ti Gong

Comprising four exhibition areas, it features about 100 precious exhibits as well as historical images and interactive experiences.



The exhibition includes a 1902 Panhard & Levassor automobile, a legendary French brand which dominated motor racing in the 1890s and 1900s, laying a solid foundation for the future development of motorsports.

The automobile on display embodies the layout and structure of modern cars, from its steering wheel to the engine.

Ti Gong

A wall display traces the origin and development of motorsports via timelines, famous races, legendary drivers and all the technology involved.

Visitors are able to explore championship racing cars, different races and their rules.



They will learn about application of innovative technologies in motorsports and how they accelerated the progress of auto technologies in the civil sector.

Ti Gong

The exhibition also offers a glimpse into the growth and career development path of professional F1 drivers.

A McLaren MP4-26 on display was once driven by Lewis Hamilton, who won the 2011 F1 Chinese Grand Prix trophy in Jiading.

Interactive installations enable people to experience the driving technique of F1 drivers.

People will also find toy cars and animations related with motorsports at the exhibition.

The exhibition celebrates China Tourism Day on May 19 and is part of the ongoing Shanghai Auto Culture Festival 2024.

Ti Gong

Open: 9:30am-4:30pm, through August

Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

Address: 1/F, 7565 Boyuan Road, Jiading District 嘉定区博园路7565号上海汽车博物馆1F临展厅

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong