Problems in the workplace the theme of a new exhibition

"Into Company Ltd" mirrors the clashes, tedium and other common annoyances everyone has to deal with, and is designed to help office workers relieve workplace pressures.

Ti Gong

Everyday trivia taking place in workplace is the theme of a new exhibition at CHJ Incity.

"Into Company Ltd," through June 10, mirrors the clashes, tedium and other common annoyances everyone has to deal with in the workplace, from as gossiping with colleges in the tea room to arguing with bosses about promotion.

Inflatable hammers are available to hit "never work overtime," "pay rise" and other typical wishes.

The exhibition is designed to help office workers relieve their work pressure.

The mall is in the Caohejing Development Zone, a well-established high-tech industrial park home to more than 4,000 high-tech companies.

To celebrate Caohejing's 40th anniversary this year, a series of themed events, co-held by the mall and the zone, are on the agenda.