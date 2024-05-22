﻿
Nepali native's go-to spots around Xiangyang Road

Long-time Shanghai resident and Nepali native Anup Rajbhandari has introduced Himalayan food to the city, bringing his childhood flavors to life in the bustling downtown.
Nepali native Anup Rajbhandari landed in Shanghai in 2011 and since then he has been passionately involved in the city's fine-dining, casual-dining and nightlife operations. Last year, he opened his own food concept, Yak & Yeti, introducing Himalayan food to the city over a "tapas style."

Courtesy of Anup Rajbhandari

Nepali native Anup Rajbhandari has lived in Shanghai since 2011. He opened his own food concept Yak & Yeti last year.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

I live in Xuhui District at crossroad of Xiangyang Road N. and Fuxing Road M. It's a beautiful neighborhood with abundant trees, flowers and cafes. It's homey and traditional. I simply love it.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

The greenery, the lively vibes and the mixture of local neighborhoods and more Western style venues.

Locals gather at Xiangyang Park and organize the Himalayan dancing.

What attraction here should not be missed?

My restaurant of course but in addition to that, the Xiangyang Park. This small park at the corner of Huaihai and Xiangyang roads features a central avenue lined with statuesque plane trees. Everyone needs to come to visit as this walkway regularly transforms into a stage for "square dancing." Locals gather here and dance with a free spirit. I love especially when they organize the Himalayan dancing.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Yongkang Road is my street to go to for coffee. Coco Crew (1/F, 108 Xiangyang Rd S. 襄阳南路108号嘉华中心1楼) also offers a great iced coconut latte and cool cocktails.

Courtesy of Anup Rajbhandari

Coco Crew offers a great iced coconut latte and cool cocktails.

Where should someone eat around here?

My usual breakfasts include xiaolongbao at a small place called Zhenxinxian 真心鲜馄饨馆 (1220 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路1220号) and pan-fried dumplings at 刑运锅贴牛肉汤 Xingyun Pan-fried dumplings and beef soup (115 Xiangyang Rd S. 襄阳南路115号). For dinners I often go to Vecinos Spanish Restaurant (642 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路642号) for Spanish beer, wine and tapas and a Chinese BBQ spot at the crossroad of Xiangyang and Changle roads (Lane 339 Changle Rd). When I crave for a real Italian pizza, Mammamia Italian restaurant (758 Julu Rd 巨鹿路758号) in More Than Eat on Julu Road is my go-to place for their Napoli salami pizza.

Courtesy of Anup Rajbhandari

Vecinos Spanish Restaurant

Courtesy of Anup Rajbhandari

Mammamia Italian Restaurant

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I shop local, from local groceries to wet markets in the neighborhood. I like to support small businesses, like myself.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

Obviously Yak & Yeti (93B-2 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路93B-2) but I also recommend Plan B (77 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路77号) for beer, Charbon (6/F, iapm mall, 999 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路999号环贸6层) for cocktails and Bar a Vin (87 Jiashan Rd 嘉善路87号) for wine. Lupulo 718 (718 Changle Rd 长乐路718号) is also a place I'd recommend for all the above.

Courtesy of Anup Rajbhandari

Yak & Yeti

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Fuxing Park (INS) is a new discovery and there are new cafes and bars opening all the time.

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
