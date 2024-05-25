Hydrangeas in full flower at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Hydrangeas are bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

Ti Gong

The exhibition of hydrangeas will run through June 2.

At the main display area covering more than 2,000 square meters, several thousand hydrangeas of nearly 200 varieties are being showcased, including some exotic and newly developed species.

The other 70-plus varieties of hydrangeas are scattered across the garden, presenting a visual feast with diverse colors such as white, pink, red, blue and purple.

During the exhibition, activities such as lectures on the gardening of hydrangeas and guided tours will be held.

To celebrate Children's Day, parent-child activities will be hosted.

Visitors are also invited to participate in handicraft activities such as flower arrangement and bonsai making to enrich their experience.

Ti Gong

If you go

Date: 8am-5:30pm, through June 2

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号