China's first Bandai Card Center opens in Changning

New destination for fans at the Cloud Nine Shopping Mall where a magic world of all types of cards awaits and people can find various garage kits and learn card game tactics.
Ti Gong

The center drew many visitors on opening day.

China's first Bandai Card Center opened in Changning District at the weekend for the tens of thousands of avid fans of One Piece, Digital Monster and Union Arena.

The center at the Cloud Nine Shopping Mall is a magic world of all types of Bandai cards for fans of the card games.

One wall features nearly 200 cards. People will also find various garage kits, including One Piece, one of the world's most famous Japanese anime TV series, and learn card game tactics.

Ti Gong

Empty chairs await card game fans.

During the upcoming Children's Day and Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a range of activities will be staged at the mall and a snack counter will evoke childhood memories with various delights on offer.

Stilt parades featuring animal elements will be staged on June 1 and 2, and there will be anime, comic and games parades and shows during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival from June 8 to 10.

People taking part in the activities ill be invited to wear hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire).

Ti Gong

A view of the center's interior.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Venue: 1F, Cloud Nine Shopping Mall

Address: 1018 Changning Road, Changning District 长宁区长宁路1018号

Ti Gong

A display of cards at the new center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
