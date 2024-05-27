﻿
Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth

Julie Pang, a self-taught jewelry designer and a mother of two, has made Shanghai her home for the past 12 years, where she said she learned to listen to her intuition.
Originally from Mauritius, self-taught jewelry designer and mother of two Julie Pang has made Shanghai her home for the past 12 years. While here, she has embarked on a fulfilling journey of growth and self-discovery, which she channels into her handmade jewelry.

Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth
Courtesy of Annevilwill

Julie Pang said she learned to listen to her intuition and focus on what mattered to her.

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up a jewelry brand?

Starting a jewelry business was never in my plans. My journey began in 2013 when I stumbled upon a bead shop that sparked my intuition to start crafting jewelry. When I started, it was just an experiment where I made pieces out of love for creating with my hands, using beads, shells, stones, and brass wire. I started selling at design fairs and realized that my jewelry had potential as customers kept coming back. Seeing their joy was a driving force for me to create more collections. Now that I look back, I started jewelry out of curiosity and that's how it became a business.

Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth
Courtesy of Annevilwill

Pang began crafting jewelry in 2013, and has since been on a fulfilling personal and business journey.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable?

I love Shanghai's business environment because it offers so many opportunities. With such a large population, even serving a small percentage of people here is significant. Coming from Mauritius, a small island with only 1.5 million people, the scale of opportunity in Shanghai is incredible. The city's population of 20 million has offered a rich learning experience for me, filled with both intensity and beauty. In Shanghai, everything seems to flow easily, and it feels like anything is possible. The access to suppliers, materials, and online purchases makes it incredibly convenient to run and grow a business here.

What were you trying to bring to the local community?

OKRA Jewelry pieces are more than just accessories; they are an expression of self-love to the wearer. I wish to bring more sacredness to our local community, as our urban environment often floods us with mass-produced goods lacking in longevity and individuality. Which is why I work hard to create jewelry with intention for my customers.

Each piece is a labor of love and they all carry a meaning or story. They are like tokens of awareness and reminders and they make wonderful gifts. So OKRA jewelry is like a gentle nudge to remember and tap into this inner knowing and be more intentional about the things we wear.

For example, at my studio you will find pieces like the Vanilla Tea earrings to remind us to appreciate life's little moments, the Snake ring symbolizes rebirth and transformation. The Earth pendant represents dedication, connection to our visions.

Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth
Courtesy of Julie Pang

OKRA Jewelry pieces are an expression of self-love to the wearer.

Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth
Courtesy of Karen Pang

Each piece is a labor of love and all carry a meaning or story.

What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated?

One of my biggest challenges when I started my business was not understanding the importance of targeting a specific audience. In a big city with countless potential customers, it seemed like I could sell to anyone and everyone. But I soon realized that not everyone was interested in my style of jewelry. I learned to listen to my intuition and focus on what truly mattered to me. And that's how my community naturally formed itself around my passion. This crucial understanding helped me create jewelry that resonated with my customers on a deeper level.

I stay motivated by staying true to myself and craft products that reflect my own passions and experiences, which in turn connects with my target audience. It's a beautiful full circle.

What was the moment made you most proud?

The moment that made me most proud was when I celebrated OKRA's 10th anniversary last year in December 2023.

Self-taught jeweler finds market through journey of personal growth
Courtesy of Julie Pang

OKRA Studio is tucked away on Anfu Road.

What are you working on?

My team and I are currently focused on crafting wedding rings and personalized jewelry for our customers as one of our missions is to create jewelry that can be passed down from generation to generation. We are also exploring the possibility of extending our reach by offering our jewelry to retail shops through wholesale partnerships.

Do you have any advice for women entrepreneurs?

As you pursue your passions and dreams, remember to carve out time for self-care. Rest is part of the business strategy. When you allow yourself to slow down, you gain clarity on the areas of your business that require your attention.

Where to find OKRA?

Opening hours: 2-6pm, Monday to Saturday

Studio address: Room 101, 211 Anfu Rd

Xiaohongshu (Red) Account: Okrajewelry

WeChat official account: HiOkra

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
