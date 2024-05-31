﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Automobile city rolls out activities to celebrate Children's Day

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
A series of activities will roll out at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District between June 1 and 10, including two multimedia animation dramas for children.
Ti Gong

Children enjoy the fun of building with blocks at Life Hub@Anting.

A series of activities will roll out at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District between June 1 and 10, igniting the power and vigor of the young and bringing laughter and joy to the public.

Two multimedia animation dramas for children, "A La Luna" and "Invisibles," will be staged at Life Hub@Anting on June 1 and 8, respectively, in celebration of Children's Day.

"A La Luna" tells a healing story about staying safe and pursuing your dreams, while "Invisibles" brings the audience into the magic world of a girl and shows how she beats the little monster of fear in heart through the power of imagination.

On Children's Day, visitors can enjoy the fun of building with LEGO blocks, while a dragon and lion dance competition for primary and middle school students in Shanghai as part of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games will be held at Life Hub@Anting on June 2 to promote intangible cultural heritage and encourage its inheritance among children.

Ti Gong

Children can build blocks at the event.

A highlight of the activities, "Anting Anting Dancing Dancing! Let's Dance!" will inspire people to experience the vibrant beat of dancing.

The dancing carnival between June 8 and 10, the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, will bring together dance troupes of students and children from across the city to perform dancing shows of various genres such as breakdancing.

Meanwhile, "Chasing the Wind," an exhibition on the history and development of motorsports over the past 130 years, is being held at the Shanghai Auto Museum in Anting Town.

Comprising four exhibition areas, it features about 100 precious exhibits as well as historical images and interactive experiences.

It will run through August.

Ti Gong

Children can follow a LEGO master and learn the fun of building with blocks.

If you go:

Venue: Life Hub@Anting

Date: 10am-10pm, June 1-10

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong

A poster advertizes children's dramas to be staged at Life Hub@Anting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
