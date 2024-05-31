﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
The city's bird and flower markets faded away for various reasons but until Sunday and during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday the past becomes the present at Taipingqiao Park.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:16 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Visitors admire a colorful display at the market.

A flower market that lives in the memories of generations of Shanghainese has made a return in Xintiandi, adding a splash of color to the area.

Bird and flower markets are nostalgic memories for many. The Dongtai Road Market and Wanshang Market in and near Xintiandi area were once popular examples.

Started more than 20 years ago, Wanshang was probably the most bustling of the city's once prolific flower and bird markets. Its air was filled with the cacophony of chirping insects.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

A stallholder arranges flowers.

However, flower and bird markets faded away in the city, for various reasons, to become just a memory.

Between Friday and Sunday and during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday between June 8 and 10, a flower market under the guidance of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, will be at Taipingqiao Park in Xintiandi, evoking the memories of generations but with trendy, innovative and sustainable elements added.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Pots of miniature roses make a colorful display.

The market features more than 100 flower varieties and over 40 floral and lifestyle brands organized by Modern Farmers, a lifestyle brand of Shui On Group. Hydrangeas, roses, and carnations are some of those featured.

During the flower market, various activities on gardening knowledge and sustainable workshops will be held to raise awareness of green and eco-friendly lifestyles and the protection of biodiversity.

As part of the 2024 "Shanghai Green Consumption Season" and "Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone Double Five Shopping Festival," it will create a vibrant green oasis in downtown area and bring nature into people's lives.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

The market attracted many people on Friday despite rain.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-6:30pm, May 31-June 2, June 8-10

Venue: Taipingqiao Park

Address: Intersection of Jinan Road and Hubin Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区济南路和湖滨路路口

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Rain was no problem for this duck at the market.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

A general view of a part of the market before the crowds arrived.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

A multitude of colors to evoke memories of flower markets gone by.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

A girl stands tall at the market.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

There was shelter from the rain at this market stall.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Posters educate visitors on the many varieties of roses.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Flowering cactuses were among the plants on sale.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

A display of ornaments inspired by nature.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Leaves can be just as decorative as flowers as this stall demonstrates.

Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese
Ti Gong

Flowers of every color at the market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Huangpu
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     