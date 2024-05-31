Xintiandi market evokes memories for generations of Shanghainese

The city's bird and flower markets faded away for various reasons but until Sunday and during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday the past becomes the present at Taipingqiao Park.

Ti Gong

A flower market that lives in the memories of generations of Shanghainese has made a return in Xintiandi, adding a splash of color to the area.

Bird and flower markets are nostalgic memories for many. The Dongtai Road Market and Wanshang Market in and near Xintiandi area were once popular examples.

Started more than 20 years ago, Wanshang was probably the most bustling of the city's once prolific flower and bird markets. Its air was filled with the cacophony of chirping insects.

Ti Gong

However, flower and bird markets faded away in the city, for various reasons, to become just a memory.

Between Friday and Sunday and during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday between June 8 and 10, a flower market under the guidance of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, will be at Taipingqiao Park in Xintiandi, evoking the memories of generations but with trendy, innovative and sustainable elements added.

Ti Gong

The market features more than 100 flower varieties and over 40 floral and lifestyle brands organized by Modern Farmers, a lifestyle brand of Shui On Group. Hydrangeas, roses, and carnations are some of those featured.

During the flower market, various activities on gardening knowledge and sustainable workshops will be held to raise awareness of green and eco-friendly lifestyles and the protection of biodiversity.

As part of the 2024 "Shanghai Green Consumption Season" and "Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone Double Five Shopping Festival," it will create a vibrant green oasis in downtown area and bring nature into people's lives.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-6:30pm, May 31-June 2, June 8-10

Venue: Taipingqiao Park

Address: Intersection of Jinan Road and Hubin Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区济南路和湖滨路路口

