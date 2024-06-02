﻿
Artificial intelligence theme for public art campaign

The annual "Play Me, I'm Yours" public art campaign has returned to the city with the sound of the future.
Ti Gong

The annual "Play Me, I'm Yours" public art campaign.

The annual "Play Me, I'm Yours" public art campaign has returned to the city with the sound of the future.

The campaign, initiated by British artist Luke Jerram to get people connected through music, was introduced to the Chinese mainland by the HKRI Taikoo Hui in 2018.

So far, the mall has partnered with 70 artists to create 70 hand-painted pianos which have been placed in pubic areas for people to play. Now, all have been donated to needy places.

This year's campaign, which will last through July 14, has adopted artificial intelligence as the theme.

Ti Gong

Everyone can have a personalized piece of music generated by artificial intelligence.

Giant piano keys installations are spread over the mall.

Notably, on the first floor, there is a customized piano, on which people can have a personalized piece of music composed. The music can be downloaded and shared with others.

During the campaign, various activities will also be on offer, such as music flashmobs and DIY workshops to make clay or 3D-printed pianos.

Of note, from June 7-9, the Michelin Guide Food Festival will be held, with restaurants on the gourmet list providing a fancy dining experience at their doorsteps.

If you go:

Date: Through July 14

Venue: HKRI Taikoo Hui

Address: 789 Nanjing Road W., Jing'an District

﻿
﻿
