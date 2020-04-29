Transforming Shanghai's streets into a dance floor

Amidst the whirlwind of corporate life, Fedir Zahynayko finds his rhythm in an unexpected place: the streets of Shanghai.

Fedir Zahynayko has been living in Shanghai for the past two and a half years. Running a corporate training company, he has a very busy schedule, filled with endless phone calls and meetings. Yet, amidst the whirlwind of corporate life, he finds his rhythm in an unexpected place: the streets of Shanghai.

He has danced at 15 locations in downtown area of Shanghai in the past months. Whenever he dances, a crowd gathers. People try to record it on their cameras. The spontaneous applause of children, the infectious laughter, and the occasional passers-by who can't help but join in -- such moments make his heart swell with joy.

Zahynayko says these are the reasons he dances, not just for himself but for the shared joy they bring. His dream is to dance across China in the next year.

