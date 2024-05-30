Health coach's neighborhood has right amount of big city vibes for her

Jennifer Chang, originally from Calcutta, India, has considered Shanghai home since 2012 and founded RISE Shanghai, a boutique fitness studio, in 2019.

Jennifer Chang is a health and fitness coach who is passionate about helping people move better to live better. She is the founder of RISE Shanghai, a boutique strength and conditioning studio devoted to delivering a no-nonsense, structured, and intelligent training program to the local community. Originally from Calcutta, India, Shanghai has been her second home since 2012.

Courtesy of Jennifer Chang

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in?

I live on Panyu Road in Changning District, right across from the charming and historical Columbia Circle that is also a dog-walk away from many quiet tree-lined streets.

Courtesy of Jennifer Chang

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

This part of Changning where I live has the right amount of "big city" vibes, that makes it lively without being overwhelming, unlike the denser areas like Jing'an or People's Square. We have our local bars & restaurants but also the quiet alleys where you can take walks or have a coffee pretty much in solitude. In a big city like Shanghai, I find it very important for my mental health to have these peaceful nooks to myself. And honestly, the best part is probably that I live very close to my studio on Pingwu Road which saves me a lot of time for my commute to work and training!

What attraction here should not be missed?

I think Columbia Circle is one of the more underrated places in Shanghai. I believe the original site has a history of more than a century, that's been redeveloped into a very cool work, living, and community space today. There are plenty of spots for a stroll, or just to hang out and get some sun!

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Lately I have been really enjoying the vibes at SPOKE (1520 Huashan Rd 华山路1520号), they have serious coffee served in a cafe outfitted to look like a garage. The space itself is definitely worth a visit!

Shai 晒 (Bldg 8, 67 Xingfu Rd 幸福路67号8号楼) is another great spot on the busy Xingfu lane, with more seating room for catching up with friends or having a private meeting.

Where should someone eat around here?

For breakfast you can't go wrong with Pain Chaud, their Panyu Shop (A1,483 Panyu Rd 番禺路483号A1室) features outdoor seating and opens quite early!

For a cool bistro experience, Minim (110 Xingfu Rd 幸福路 110号) is a hidden gem. I go there for their specialty black Baos, to enjoy their outdoor space, and they are pet friendly too! They serve brunch, and also have a great selection of wines. As a bonus, I find the design and acoustics of the space to be very pleasing and comfortable to be in.

Around the corner from them is Park South (1520 Huashan Rd 华山路1520号), which is another favorite dinner spot. They have a charming patio overlooking Huashan Park perfect for the warmer months!

Courtesy of Jennifer Chang

Yang Di

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Savvy Room that is a bit further out (102 Changshu Rd 常熟路102号) is the only second-hand store that I know of. Operated by a lovely Italian and Chinese couple, it's a small business that offers unique thrift, and second-hand vintage items. I am personally quite an anti-shopper, and prefer to abstain or buy second-hand, so they offer me a wonderful way to support local and promote a more sustainable lifestyle!

Courtesy of Jennifer Chang

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

My go-to for a weekend IPA is definitely Shai 晒 (Bldg 8, 67 Xingfu Rd 幸福路67号8号楼). They also have a great selection of wines and cocktails, and a cozy outdoor area, perfect for a drink after work to unwind.

Courtesy of Jennifer Chang

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

I recently found the perfect little ramen shop – Pingtian Ramen (31 Xianghuaqiao Rd 香花桥路31号) that's quickly become a favorite. It's small, with seating for about 10 people only, and they serve a simple, delicious ramen soup. It's nothing fancy, just good food in a relaxed, unpretentious setting.