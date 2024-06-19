Multifacets of love explored in Ai Jing exhibition at Victory Cinema

"All We Need is Love 2024" by Chinese artist Ai Jing is curated by Peng Feng and presented in collaboration with luxury brand Dior at the iconic Victory Cinema.

The iconic Victory Cinema recently transformed into a vibrant canvas of love, playing host to the exhibition "All We Need is Love 2024" by Chinese artist Ai Jing.

The exhibition, curated by Peng Feng and presented in collaboration with luxury brand Dior, promises an immersive journey into the multifaceted concept of love.

The showcase is a harmonious symphony of 27 pieces of art, seamlessly blending paintings, installations, videos, and sculptures. Each piece intricately explores different dimensions of love, from romantic to universal, weaving a narrative that speaks to the heart and soul. The eclectic collection invites viewers to embark on an emotional voyage, where each artwork acts as a portal into the boundless realms of affection and connection.

“Today, as we recover from the post-pandemic era, we reassess our understanding of both ourselves and nature. In many parts of the world, the smoke of war still lingers, and there are still people who are homeless,” Ai said. “We need love more than ever. We need to build a harmonious world with love, to warm and heal with love, and to create a beautiful land with love.”

Among the standout pieces is "Flowers Behind Every Door," a stunning installation that invites viewers to step into a world where nature's beauty meets the art of perfumery. Inspired by the Miss Dior fragrance series, this piece combines an array of delicate flowers and rare botanicals, crafting a multisensory experience that tantalizes the senses and celebrates the essence of love through the fragrance of nature.

"The Strings" series uses simple materials to create a profound visual impact. The use of old yarn imbues the work with a sense of nostalgia and history, while the nails anchor the pieces firmly in the present.

The interplay of color and texture, combined with the varying orientations of the yarn, creates a dynamic yet harmonious composition that explores the multifaceted nature of love — its continuity, change, and the passage of time.

Ai’s transition from music to visual art has been a journey of profound exploration and expression of love. Originally known for her evocative songs including "My 1997," "Flowers Behind Every Door," "My Mom and My Hometown," and "Guns and Roses," she has consistently explored themes of personal growth and a deep understanding of love. Her music conveyed love in many forms, from a personal connection to the environment and homeland, to a broader love for humanity and the world.

Her shift to visual arts marked a new chapter where she continued to delve into the theme of love, using the universally recognizable symbol of "LOVE" as a canvas for her personal reflections and experiences.

“I began to embrace the universal symbol of ‘LOVE,’ a language everyone understands," she said. "When this symbol carries our life experiences and emotions, it transforms from a simple word into a powerful lens through which we view the world.

“It becomes more than just a symbol; it evokes memories, events, fragrances, and the profound forces that shape our lives.”

If you go:

Dates: Through June 21

Address: 408 Zhapu Road 乍浦路408号