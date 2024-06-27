﻿
Taikoo Li Qiantan provides a cool escape from the summer's heat

Mall transforms its outdoor plaza in partnership with Chenshan Botanical Garden to offer visitors a tranquil oasis with water lily pond, plus an exhibition and hands-on workshops.
Ti Gong

Water lilies are in bloom at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

The curtain has risen on the "Let's Play Well" summer event series at Taikoo Li Qiantan, promising a cool escape from the sweltering heat.

Partnering with Chenshan Botanical Garden, the mall has transformed its outdoor plaza into a tranquil oasis with a mesmerizing water lily pond, plus an enchanting exhibition of herbarium inside the mall.

People can get hands-on with two exciting workshops: create your own bouquets on July 14 and learn the art of crafting water lily pure dew on July 21.

A submarine has landed at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

Beside the pond stands a captivating submarine-themed installation erupts with vibrant, dreamlike bubbles every hour, setting a magical tone for summer.

Surrounding the installation are interactive delights such as funhouse mirrors and rocking chairs, ensuring plenty of playful moments.

As night falls, the mall's 80-meter scenic bridge, adorned with 2,000 twinkling bulbs, comes alive.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, the lights react to passersby, immersing them in an enchanting, dynamic experience akin to being surrounded by fluttering lights.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
