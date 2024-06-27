Taikoo Li Qiantan provides a cool escape from the summer's heat

The curtain has risen on the "Let's Play Well" summer event series at Taikoo Li Qiantan, promising a cool escape from the sweltering heat.

Partnering with Chenshan Botanical Garden, the mall has transformed its outdoor plaza into a tranquil oasis with a mesmerizing water lily pond, plus an enchanting exhibition of herbarium inside the mall.

People can get hands-on with two exciting workshops: create your own bouquets on July 14 and learn the art of crafting water lily pure dew on July 21.