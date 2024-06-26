Shopping mall celebrates upcoming Olympics in Paris

Jing'an Kerry Center has been adorned with sports-themed art installations to celebrate the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Installations in the style of a tennis court, a swimming pool, balance beam and other facilities by internationally-acclaimed visual artist Andy Rementer have been erected indoors and outdoors.

It is Rementer's first solo exhibition in collaboration with a commercial complex in mainland China.

It's also part of the mall's "Ignite Your Passion" summertime campaign which will run until August 11.

Another highlight of the campaign is a two-week sunset party, which features yoga practice and outdoor movie screening from June 21 to July 7.

The rooftop on the fourth floor of the mall's east zone has also been renovated to a multi-used playground where a variety of sports, such as jogging, tennis and basketball are on offer.