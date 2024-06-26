﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Shopping mall celebrates upcoming Olympics in Paris

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Installations in the style of a tennis court, a swimming pool, balance beam and other facilities by acclaimed visual artist Andy Rementer have been erected indoors and outdoors.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Shopping mall celebrates upcoming Olympics in Paris
Ti Gong

A swimming pool-style installation.

Jing'an Kerry Center has been adorned with sports-themed art installations to celebrate the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Installations in the style of a tennis court, a swimming pool, balance beam and other facilities by internationally-acclaimed visual artist Andy Rementer have been erected indoors and outdoors.

It is Rementer's first solo exhibition in collaboration with a commercial complex in mainland China.

It's also part of the mall's "Ignite Your Passion" summertime campaign which will run until August 11.

Another highlight of the campaign is a two-week sunset party, which features yoga practice and outdoor movie screening from June 21 to July 7.

The rooftop on the fourth floor of the mall's east zone has also been renovated to a multi-used playground where a variety of sports, such as jogging, tennis and basketball are on offer.

"Ignite Your Passion"

Date: Through August 11

Venue: Jing'an Kerry Center 静安嘉里中心

Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区南京西路1515号

Shopping mall celebrates upcoming Olympics in Paris
Ti Gong

Colorful sports-themed installations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Kerry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     