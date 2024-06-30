Knights and damsels and medieval grills at L+Mall

A medieval-themed camp event has opened at L+ Mall, which raised the curtain on the mall's three-month Sino-French cultural season.

The "Medieval France" camp, on the mall's outdoor square on the LG floor, recreates the atmosphere of the medieval town of Provins, France, which is on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites.

It features a combat arena, a blacksmith workshop and bonfires which allows people to delve into the mysteries of European medieval life.