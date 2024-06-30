Feature / Lifestyle

Knights and damsels and medieval grills at L+Mall

A medieval-themed camp event has opened at L+Mall, raising the curtain on the mall's three-month Sino-French cultural season.
Ti Gong

Knights and damsels.

A medieval-themed camp event has opened at L+ Mall, which raised the curtain on the mall's three-month Sino-French cultural season.

The "Medieval France" camp, on the mall's outdoor square on the LG floor, recreates the atmosphere of the medieval town of Provins, France, which is on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites.

It features a combat arena, a blacksmith workshop and bonfires which allows people to delve into the mysteries of European medieval life.

Ti Gong

The "Medieval France" camp.

A variety of interactive activities are on offer, such as creating personalized "knight's medals," having astrology readings, archery lessons and trying medieval hairstyles.

There are also lute performances, knightly combat demonstrations in full armor, and festive medieval costume parade.

At the "Knight's Tavern," medieval-style stalls serve grilled meats and more.

Ti Gong

An expat tries his hand at archery.

The camp opened the three-month "Cote d'Azur" Sino-French cultural exchange season, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Over the period, the mall will host a diverse array of events such as a French-style fair, music festival, sports meeting, and a movie week.

Ti Gong

A medieval-style troubadour.

"Medieval France"

Date: June 29-30, July 6-7

Venue: L+ Mall 陆家嘴中心商场

Address: 899 Pudong Rd S 浦东南路889号

Ti Gong

A model presents an elegant French gown.

