Canadian artist's Tibetan school inspires Shanghai exhibition

After traveling through 40 countries with a backpack, Canadian artist Kristel Ouwehand decided to settle in Xiahe, Gansu Province, in western China over a decade ago.

Known to locals as Tenzin Dolma, the artist set up an art school for the local Tibetan children, teaching them both traditional Tibetan and Western art styles. Recently, she organized an exhibition in Shanghai for her students, showcasing their perceptions of their hometown through the use of brushes and paint.





