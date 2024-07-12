﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Chanel fashion exhibition showcases her legacy in Shanghai

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian Yan Jingyang
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
Features a rare collection of Chanel jewelry, the exhibition not only highlights her contribution to fashion but also her enduring influence on the design and cultural landscapes.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng Dai Qian Yan Jingyang
  20:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0

Shot by Dai Qian, Ma Xuefeng, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Coco Chanel not only revolutionized fashion but also profoundly impacted society with her visionary approach to style and femininity. Her famous proclamation, "In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different," encapsulated her philosophy that led to a fashion revolution.

Chanel's introduction of the little black dress transformed black from a color of mourning into a symbol of timeless elegance, fundamentally altering how women dressed and were perceived in society.

Chanel's influence extended into the realm of perfumery as well. In 1921, she commissioned perfumer Ernest Beaux to create a fragrance that "smells like a woman," resulting in the creation of Chanel No. 5. This fragrance was groundbreaking for its innovative use of aldehydes, which added a unique and complex character combining floral and oriental notes. Chanel No. 5 quickly became synonymous with luxury and elegance, cementing its place as a cultural icon.

Chanel's fashion legacy is characterized by her minimalist yet sophisticated designs that emphasized comfort while breaking away from the more restrictive fashions of the time. Her use of simpler lines and practical yet stylish garments like the Chanel suit empowered women with a new sense of freedom and self-expression in their attire.

The "Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto" exhibition at the Power Station of Art in Shanghai showcases this legacy, featuring a rare collection of Chanel jewelry inspired by Byzantine art. These pieces demonstrate Chanel's skill in blending historical influences with the modern elegance of the 20th century, using intricate patterns and luxurious materials. This exhibition not only highlights Chanel's contributions to fashion but also her enduring influence on the design and cultural landscapes.

Chanel fashion exhibition showcases her legacy in Shanghai

Dates: 12/07/2024 – 24/11/2024

Admission: Search "Power Station of Art" mini program in WeChat to buy ticket online

Venue: 2F, Power Station of Art

Address: 678 Miaojiang Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, 200011

Working hours: Tuesday to Sunday 11:00 - 19:00

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Power Station of Art
Chanel
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     