How sweet it is: Louis Vuitton opens first chocolate store in China

The luxury fashion brand has teamed with award-winning pastry chef Maxime Frédéric to open the store. Customers can expect chocolate made from the finest quality ingredients.

Not all of us are proud owners of a Louis Vuitton leather bag, but who can resist artisanal chocolates carrying the Maison's monogram? The French luxury house's first chocolate shop — Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton — in China is landing in Shanghai at Shanghai Qiantan Taikoo Li. It opens on July 22. Shaped like a giant monogram flower, this 153-square-meter chocolate shop is the second in Asia after the opening of Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton in Marina Bay Sands Singapore in February, which marked the debut of the Le Chocolat concept beyond its French borders.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Expect chocolates bearing recognizable motifs from the luxury brand, handcrafted with premium ingredients and given a stamp of approval from the acclaimed pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, who began his adventure with Louis Vuitton with the opening of a Louis Vuitton café and chocolate shop in Paris in 2022. It was the same year he received the prestigious Gault & Millau Guide's 2022 Pastry Chef of the Year award. Similar to trunk making, the creation of the chocolates entails a specialized savoir-faire and hand-craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the brand's house codes, Frédéric employs creative techniques in handcrafting the exquisite chocolate treats. "The uniqueness lies in Louis Vuitton's commitment and strict criteria of raw materials, as well as the respect of craftsmanship," Frédéric said.

An assortment of chocolates will be staged like pieces of art. Among the exquisite creations is the centerpiece -- Vivienne on Malle, a masterpiece featuring the brand's whimsical mascot, Vivienne, perched on top of a trunk. The doll pirouettes when a chocolate key is turned. "In order to equip Vivienne to dance gracefully on the trunk, we designed delicate gears because chocolate itself is very fragile. We require very precise molds and instruments in this process. Our goal is to make the viewing process sustainable and allow everyone to share the joy of viewing together," Frédéric said.

All chocolates are made with premium ingredients including hazelnuts harvested from Frédéric's farm in Normandy and milk from friends' dairy farms in the same region. Cacao is sourced from small-scale cocoa farmers in Vietnam, Peru, Madagascar, Dominican Republic and São Tome for their specific aroma. Prices start at 240 yuan (US$33) for a chocolate bar to 3,200 yuan for Vivienne on Malle.

Frédéric plans to design a limited edition line of chocolates for Chinese New Year 2025. "I've been very inspired during my visit to Shanghai. In terms of ingredients, I tasted some special Chinese spices, such as Sichuan pepper. In terms of creative design, I also draw inspiration from some local history, culture and daily life." Louis Vuitton has been exploring the idea of entering the hospitality sector beyond France. In China, the company opened its first restaurant "The Hall" in Chengdu, and now Le Chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton in Shanghai, showing the brand is finding its way into the hearts of local consumers through sweet creations.