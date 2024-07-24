Shops relocate, but memories endure as renewal of Changle Road starts
As the renewal of Changle Road moves forward, everyone is saying goodbye to the old street in their own way.
As the renewal of Changle Road moves forward, everyone is saying goodbye to the street in their own way. Fortunately, most shops will be moved to nearby places, so the familiar taste can still be found elsewhere. Yet, for the residents of the area, the memories encapsulated here are irreplaceable.
