The ultimate fashion playground, where style and trends collide

Shanghai has hosted several high-profile events that have solidified its status as a mecca of style and innovation. From cutting-edge technology summits to exclusive fashion unveilings and partnerships, the city remains at the forefront of the global fashion industry, flawlessly blending innovation and luxury. As new boutiques open and brand collections appear, it continues to establish itself as a lively playground for the fashion-forward.

Dior

The Dior Skincare Technology Summit recently took place in Shanghai. The event featured expert seminars and an exclusive flower-themed exhibition, blending cutting-edge scientific discussions with immersive sensory experiences. The summit delved into the latest Dior Prestige skincare line advancements, specifically focusing on the newly upgraded Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile De Rose Activated Serum. The Rose de Granville, the first cosmetic rose faceted for skincare, stands at the heart of the Dior Prestige line due to its exceptional anti-aging properties. Charles Davis, an evolutionary biologist from Harvard University, highlighted the rose's superior qualities and genetic profile. This rose, sourced from rugged cliffs and cultivated through seven generations of Dior's botanical expertise, provides the Prestige line with anti-aging benefits, marking a breakthrough in skincare science. Brian Kennedy, a biochemist and physiologist, discussed the rich micronutrients present in the Granville Rose. He emphasized that these nutrients significantly enhance the skin's repair and anti-aging capabilities, improving skin texture and reducing fine lines. Dermatologist Dr Ji Zhe shared insights on the enhanced anti-aging effects of the third-generation Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile De Rose Activated Serum, particularly after specialized cosmetic treatments. The findings revealed that this serum can immediately soothe and repair the skin, improving redness and enhancing ten major anti-aging benefits. Karl Pays, the Global Research Director at LVMH, emphasized Dior's commitment to innovation, underscoring the brand's dedication to blending advanced technology with natural ingredients. Virginie Couturaud, Dior's Parfums Scientific Communication Director, introduced the serum's groundbreaking component, the Composite Rose Peptide, which stimulates the production of key collagen and elastin, leading to visibly younger skin within four weeks. The summit also featured a captivating exhibition inspired by the Dior Prestige line. Transparent rose micro-beads floated against a silky mirrored backdrop, creating an ethereal ambiance and transporting visitors into a luxurious space.

Mugler X Gentle Monster

Mugler and Gentle Monster's latest eyewear collaboration in Shanghai promises to set the style landscape on fire with its futuristic flair. The fusion of two fashion brands, Mugler and Gentle Monster, has officially hit the runways and the streets. Starting today, their collaborative collection is available for the fashion-forward to feast their eyes upon. A special limited-time space has popped up in Shanghai and Seoul, with plans to make a stylish landing in Shenzhen in September. Inspired by Mugler's iconic "Maschinenmensch" mechanical armor, the space on downtown Huaihai Road M. is a spectacle of kinetic installations that draw visitors into a world woven by boundless imaginations. Dynamic robotic displays enhance the SPIRAL M01 eyeglasses and Mugler outfit, demonstrating bold creative synergy. The SPIRAL 01 M01 sunglasses feature a distinctive, wide-framed style that will draw attention. The gray lenses complement the frame's top and sides, which include Mugler's characteristic spiral embellishments, producing a dynamic geometric structure. For those looking for a touch of modern elegance, the SPIRAL 01 CS1 features a wide-framed design with a contemporary chrome-silver frame. Light purple mirror lenses round off the stunning contrast, resulting in a beautiful blend of sharp style and comfort in these spectacles. The SPIRAL 01 C1 combines translucent frames and lenses, creating a unique and distinctive aesthetic. The top and sides of the frame include the brand's distinctive spiral features, which add to the geometric attraction of the glasses. Date: 10am-10pm, till the end of September, Monday to Sunday Venue: HAUS NOWHERE Shanghai Address: 798-812, Huaihai Rd M.

Carven

Carven, a French fashion label, recently showcased its Pre-Fall 2024 collection in a magnificent old villa on Hengshan Road in Shanghai. The backdrop with the ancient building was transformed into a beautiful garden haven. The collection includes a variety of meticulously created clothes and accessories that emphasize Carven's trademark style of fusing traditional cuts with contemporary embellishments. One notable piece is the double-face cashmere camel coat, a beautiful garment that provides both warmth and classic style, making it a winter must. When paired with a striped double poplin blue shirt and butterfly sunglasses, it looks effortlessly stylish. Nappa-cushioned Garnier black slippers complete the set, combining comfort and sophistication. The wool shetland tailored grey coat, when paired with a cotton jersey white t-shirt and a cashmere grey v-neck sweater, is another standout piece. Technical wool Prince of Wales tailored chocolate pants elevate this elegant, layered ensemble. The Nappa cushioned Louise black purse and Nappa slingback black shoes round out this elegant look, ideal for a modern professional. The matte poplin point collar white shirt is teamed with a duchess satin orchid skirt for a dramatic monochrome appearance, while Nappa padded Garnier cream slippers offer elegance and comfort. For those looking for comforting refinement, the shearling cream sweatshirt is a must-have. This combination, which includes a cashmere jersey turtleneck beige top and a cashmere double-faced wrap camel skirt, is both comfortable and stylish. The look is completed with butterfly sunglasses, a satin-padded Louise chocolate bag, and suede-padded Garnier chocolate slippers.

Lama Hourani X Shinning Nikki