Pakistani resident celebrates 12 years in Zhangjiang
19:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-26 0
Pakistani Aiza Kashif, who has lived in Zhangjiang Town for 12 years, praises the area for its tranquil environment and minimal traffic. Active in local volunteer initiatives, she has become a valued member of community service efforts. Aiza enjoys the convenience of life in Shanghai, with Taobao being her favorite shopping platform.
