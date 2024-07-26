﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Pakistani resident celebrates 12 years in Zhangjiang

  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-26       0
Pakistani Aiza Kashif praises the area for its tranquil environment and minimal traffic. Active in volunteer initiatives, she has become a member of community service efforts.
Pakistani Aiza Kashif, who has lived in Zhangjiang Town for 12 years, praises the area for its tranquil environment and minimal traffic. Active in local volunteer initiatives, she has become a valued member of community service efforts. Aiza enjoys the convenience of life in Shanghai, with Taobao being her favorite shopping platform.

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
