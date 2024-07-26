French fashion joins the Olympic party

LVMH Group, Louis Vuitton, Chaumet and Berluti will be as much a part of the Paris Olympics as the athletes and hope to leverage the global sporting event to attract more customers.

Grab your berets and break out the bubbly, as the City of Light is about to shine brighter than the Eiffel Tower's beacon. The 2024 Paris Olympics have not only been a stage for athletic prowess, but also a runway of style as French fashion houses flex their creative muscles.

The meticulously crafted posters for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni have been the talk of the town. Known for his stunningly detailed artworks, Gattoni, who has previously collaborated with Hermès, created this hand-drawn masterpiece that took four months, or 2,000 hours, to complete. These labor-of-love pieces have become collector's items, adorning both the digital and physical spaces of the Olympic world. The posters feature famous Paris landmarks, the 47 events of both the Olympics and Paralympics, and thousands of individual figures. LVMH Group is pulling out all the stops to make the Paris Olympics a fashion extravaganza. With a sponsorship deal worth a cool 150 million euros, the French conglomerate is ensuring that every sprint, dive, and vault is as stylish as it is competitive.

Louis Vuitton has custom-designed a special edition case for the Olympic torch. It not only features the fashion house's iconic checkered exterior, but also boasts a cleverly designed interior – the bottom and lid have precisely crafted circular inserts to securely hold the torch in place.

The medal cases are also from Louis Vuitton. They have designed a large trunk suitcase, wrapped in monogram canvas and secured with brass locks. It's capable of holding 468 medals.

The Olympic medals are crafted by jewelry designer Chaumet. In this unique design, each gold, silver, and bronze medal features a hexagonal piece of raw iron at its core, saved from the iron sheets during the renovation of the Eiffel Tower. This allows athletes to take home a piece of authentic "Paris." The Olympic medals depict the goddess of victory, while the Paralympic medals feature an upward view from beneath the Eiffel Tower, inscribed with "Paris 2024" in Braille, honoring the French inventor of Braille, Louis Braille.

Berluti's design of the ceremonial dress for French athletes, from clothing to footwear, exudes elegance and style in every detail. While luxury brands handle the diplomatic aspects of the Olympics, the creativity within the stadium is left to French streetwear labels. The French team's athletic apparel is a collaborative effort between the up-and-coming streetwear brand Pigalle and the established Le Coq Sportif. Pigalle, led by its founder and head designer Stéphane Ashpool, took charge of the design, while Le Coq Sportif managed production.