Andrew Moo's entrepreneurial journey in Shanghai
13:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-06 0
The Australian now operates a pasta bar and a burger bar, partnering with a friend. To Andrew, Shanghai is an exceptionally convenient place to reside.
13:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-06 0
Australian Andrew Moo has been living in Shanghai for six years, where he has fulfilled his childhood dream of entrepreneurship. He now operates a pasta bar and a burger bar, partnering with a friend. To Andrew, Shanghai is an exceptionally convenient place to reside.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports