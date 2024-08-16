Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A
"Breaking Grounds in A.F.A" is a trendy market running in the city to offer summertime fun.
The market features fashionable clothing, accessories, and handicrafts of over 220 brands to interpret the beauty and creativity of life from diverse perspectives.
During the market that runs till Sunday, live DJ and band performances as well as interactive art exhibitions will also be offered to push the atmosphere to a climax.
With the concept of "Art for Life, Art for All," Shanghai A.F.A breaks the boundaries between commerce and park, and integrates multiple elements such as park, art, culture, and social interaction.
At the new landmark of Changning District, more avant-garde fashion events, art exhibitions, and entertainment performances are planned to enrich citizens' lives.
If you go:
Date: Through August 18, 12:30pm-9pm
Venue: Shanghai A.F.A 上海A.F.A
Address: 570 Huaihai Rd W. 淮海西路570号