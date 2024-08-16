﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
During the market that runs till Sunday, live DJ and band performances as well as interactive art exhibitions will also be offered to push the atmosphere to a climax.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A

The market features fashionable clothing, accessories, and handicrafts from over 220 brands.

"Breaking Grounds in A.F.A" is a trendy market running in the city to offer summertime fun.

The market features fashionable clothing, accessories, and handicrafts of over 220 brands to interpret the beauty and creativity of life from diverse perspectives.

During the market that runs till Sunday, live DJ and band performances as well as interactive art exhibitions will also be offered to push the atmosphere to a climax.

Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A

Live DJ and band performances as well as interactive art exhibitions will be offered.

Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A

A big crowd is attracted to the market.

With the concept of "Art for Life, Art for All," Shanghai A.F.A breaks the boundaries between commerce and park, and integrates multiple elements such as park, art, culture, and social interaction.

At the new landmark of Changning District, more avant-garde fashion events, art exhibitions, and entertainment performances are planned to enrich citizens' lives.

If you go:

Date: Through August 18, 12:30pm-9pm

Venue: Shanghai A.F.A 上海A.F.A

Address: 570 Huaihai Rd W. 淮海西路570号

Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A
Trendy market offers summertime fun at Shanghai A.F.A

Shanghai A.F.A breaks boundaries between commerce and a public park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     