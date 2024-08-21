What to do when you lose a mobile phone in China?

In this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local" we explore a scenario that can happen to anyone – losing a mobile phone. Losing your phone can be a panic-inducing experience, but with the right steps, you can minimize the damage and secure your personal information. Let's dive into what you should do if you find yourself in this stressful situation.

1) Stay Calm and Act Quickly

First and foremost, try not to panic. Every problem has a solution. Keeping a clear head is crucial as you follow these steps to secure your information and limit any potential harm.

2) Contact Your Carrier

Immediately contact your carrier to suspend your service or freeze your SIM card. This will protect you from unauthorized use of your data and prevent costly charges. Then visit the nearest service center with your ID to obtain a replacement.

3) Secure Your WeChat Account

Next, freeze your WeChat account to prevent access by anyone who may have found or stolen your phone. Borrow someone else's phone, log in to your account, and navigate to 'Me' > 'Settings' > 'Account and Security' > 'WeChat Security Center' > 'Freeze Account.' After freezing your account, use a different device to change your passwords and secure your accounts, especially those used for banking and social media. Do the same for Alipay.

If possible, try to track or lock your phone using its built-in location services. This can help you locate the phone or prevent it from being used until you can retrieve it.

5) File a Police Report

After taking all the necessary steps to secure your digital life, it's important to go to the police and file a report. This official documentation can be helpful for insurance claims and in case of identity theft.

6) Making Urgent Calls

If you need to make an urgent call for help and you're alone, look for public phones which provide 3-minute free call ( domestic numbers only) or ask a passerby for assistance. Most people are willing to help in an emergency.

Remember, the key is to act swiftly and calmly. Stay safe and take care!

