The event, at Jiangnan First Teahouse in Zhujiajiao, a historic water town was dedicated to a discussion of "Blossoms," the acclaimed novel by Jin Yucheng.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Under the tranquil night sky of Zhujiajiao, a historic water town in the Jiangnan region, literary enthusiasts gathered for a special event at the Jiangnan First Teahouse. The recent evening, rich in cultural and literary appreciation, was dedicated to a discussion of "Blossoms," the acclaimed novel by Jin Yucheng. "Blossoms" is considered the modern Shanghai literature equivalent of "Along the River During the Qingming Festival," a panoramic scroll painting by Song Dynasty artist Zhang Zeduan (1085–1145). The event was part of the district's latest efforts to promote reading and haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) culture. Steam from the water, the aroma of tea on the evening air, and the tranquil night-time scenery outside the teahouse weave and merge, as those present shared their thoughts on the novel and its cultural significance, each of them from adding their own reading of the novel.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Author Ma Shanglong described the book "as more than just a historical account of Shanghai's citizens, but a chronicle of the city's development". Artist Gao Bowen gave a Pingtan (storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect) recital, using his distinctive Shanghai dialect to narrate fragments from the novel. Attendees also discussed the novel's portrayal of individual resilience and optimism in the face of change, a spirit that resonates with today's youth as they navigate the challenges of the modern era. Through the interplay of literature, history, and art, the event encouraged participants to rediscover Shanghai and reflect on their own lives, with a deep affection for the city's cultural roots.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The event aimed to blend the serene charm of Jiangnan with Shanghai's literary scene, creating a space where tradition and modernity meet, according to the organizers, the publicity department of Qingpu District and the district's culture and tourism bureau. Jiangnan is made of water and for people in the water town, a day begins with a cup of tea at a teahouse. Built in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the Jiangnan First Teahouse, famous for its long history and unique architectural style, is one of the oldest existing teahouses in the region. The standard bamboo-shell thermos, glass cups, and wooden tea snack boxes filled with fruits, melon seeds, and snacks at each table all reignite the memories of elderly Shanghai residents of other, long-gone teahouses. It is the earliest such store to open in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, allowing customers to enjoy the ancient and fragrant morning tea culture while catching up with each other, and perhaps playing chess. As part of the event, renowned artists will give pingtan performances at the teahouse Tuesday through Saturday until the end of October.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong