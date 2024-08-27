A neighborhood that offers something for everyone

When Chase Williams is not working at The Rooster, you might find him running through the streets of Shanghai, fishing in Jinshan, or enjoying one of the city's fine F&B venues.

Brandon McGhee

Chase Williams, originally from Florida, moved to Shanghai after graduating from university in 2011, following in the footsteps of his older brother who had been living here for some time. While he returned to the US in 2018, Williams chose to stay, and Shanghai has truly become his home. Although his career didn't start in food and beverage, it was always a passion. He began home brewing in his early 20s and developed a love for craft beer. A few years later, the opportunity arose to leave his 9-to-5 job and join The Rooster. He took the plunge, and hasn't looked back. As operating partner, he spends most of his time at the bar. If he's not at the bar, you can find him running through the streets of Shanghai, fishing in Jinshan District, or enjoying another one of the city's fine F&B establishments.

Courtesy of Chase Williams

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live in the northwestern corner of Jingan District on Changshou Road, in a massive 66-building compound called Da'an Hua Yuan. During lockdown, I estimated there were roughly 10,000 people living here — a staggering number when you consider it's all within less than a square block. The area around us is quite modern, with Zhongshan Park just a couple of kilometers to the west, and a beautifully renovated old church up the street as notable landmarks. While the residential area is rich in greenery (the middle of the compound is like a park with trees, grass, ponds, etc.), it's lacking in small shops and businesses. The businesses attached to my compound are mostly real estate agencies and dry cleaners, so they're not much to write home about. That said, Da'an Hua Yuan is a beautiful compound in an excellent location, which is why I've lived in the same apartment for nearly seven years.

Courtesy of Chase Williams

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? Jingan is a food and drink paradise, offering a massive variety of options from around the world, ranging from high-end to street-side eats, and everything in between. Whether you're craving local or Western cuisine, casual bites, or upscale dining, you'll find it here. The convenience of movement is another highlight. In just a few minutes, you can traverse from a mega residential compound to ancient Shanghai alleyways lined with wet markets. With pockets of F&B hotspots scattered throughout, the best thing about my neighborhood (beyond my apartment complex) is its diversity and the sheer number of options available. No matter your budget, you can find something that suits your taste.

What attraction should not be missed? In 13 years in Shanghai, I still haven't been inside Jingan Temple... so that's out. Instead, I'd recommend exploring Suzhou Creek, with its various parks, paths, and stunning architecture. While the food and drink scene in Jingan is exceptional, my personal favorite aspect of living here is the proximity to Suzhou Creek. It's perfect for uninterrupted running through downtown Shanghai — one of the largest cities in the world. Less than 500 meters from my apartment, I can hit the running path along the water, which leads all the way to the Bund and beyond. Suzhou Creek is not just a scenic spot, it's a place where history, art, and modern establishments blend seamlessly. The path is beautifully maintained, with greenery and flowers blooming year-round, making it a gem in the heart of the city.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? All of them! It's too difficult to pick just one, and I have no interest in limiting myself when there are so many great spots to explore. Snoozing Kangaroo Coffee (745 Kangding Rd 康定路745号) is a tiny place, about the size of a broom closet, with maybe three seats outside and a quirky barista. Just a couple hundred meters away, D.ORINO Coffee (833 Kangding Rd 康定路833号) plays soft classical music and serves coffee in mismatched ceramic mugs — no two cups are the same. As long as the coffee is decent (I usually order an espresso or Americano, and rarely a pour-over), I enjoy the eclectic nature of the café scene. I love bouncing around the little spots rather than sticking to just one. There's a bit of a pattern here, as these cafés all line the general path from my home to work.

Brandon McGhee

Courtesy of Chase Williams

Where should someone eat around here? The immediate area around Da'an Hua Yuan isn't exactly a culinary hotspot. The neighborhood is surrounded by late-night hotpot and skewer spots, which are popular with the younger crowd but don't appeal much to me. However, there are some solid daytime options in the smaller, lesser-known malls and developments nearby. My favorite jianbing spot "Jianbing Zhengzhuan" (B1, KING88, 88 Changning Rd 长宁路88号B1) is in the basement of a mall on Changning Road called KING 88, where they make an amazing Mala Chicken Jianbing. It might be sacrilegious to abandon the streetside classics, but this jianbing is on another level. Across the street in another small sub-level food court is Chansanchi in 889 Plaza (B1,889 Wanhangdu Rd 万航渡路889号地下1层B1), where you'll find the best crab meat xiaolongbao I've ever had.

Brandon McGhee

Brandon McGhee

If we expand the neighborhood to include greater Jingan and the area around The Rooster (my second home), Sage (1407 Suzhou Rd S. 南苏州路1407号) is currently my favorite restaurant in the city. The food is incredible, and the hosts are amazing — perfect for a higher-end dining experience. Xibo is always a must when I'm in the mood for Xinjiang cuisine, and fortunately, they have several locations downtown. Four Seasons Dumplings (379 Xikang Rd 西康路379号) serves Dongbei-style food and was one of the first restaurants I ever ate at in Shanghai. It's still going strong, so order the guobaorou and smashed chicken for some seriously tasty, cheap eats — then maybe run a marathon afterward!

Courtesy of Chase Williams

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? Spending so much time at work this is a tougher question, especially as Taobao, Eleme and other delivery platforms have streamlined the ordering of pretty much everything. My fashion is simple as nobody would call jeans and a black shirt, only substituted for simple running gear, as fashionable... For flowers and plants I prefer a little spot (388 Kangding Rd 康定路388号) and have frequented them for years for greening up both work and home. The couple that owns and runs the place is affectionately labeled "Kangding Flower Shop" in my WeChat and they're always happy to deliver and help plant and assist with a green thumb.

Brandon McGhee

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? The Rooster (107, No. 445 Jiangning Rd 江宁路445号107) of course! If we're speaking about neighborhood, then this defines exactly what we've built since 2012 with our little neighborhood bar. Homely bar food and chill vibes along with a gang of regular customers who frequent whether for brunch or happy hour drinks or a full-on session on a near daily basis. The Rooster is a home for those far from home and there's always something going on. When speaking of neighborhood, I think we also need to discuss community. The Rooster sponsors several local sports teams and frequently hosts charity fundraisers and clothing drives. Heart to Heart and The Renewal Center are among our favorites to support with several events each year.

Courtesy of Chase Williams