Fragments of art: a contemporary lesson in Jin Hui Dui

Today, I'm going to share a very special art project that delves into the world of Jin Hui Dui (锦灰堆) – a traditional Chinese art form that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Jin Hui Dui involves the meticulous assembly of fragments from burned, broken, or discarded materials, transforming these remnants into a cohesive and meaningful visual composition.



For this project, I will be using paper from my recent calligraphy practice. These sheets, once filled with strokes and characters, will now be repurposed to create a collage inspired by the serene beauty of a stone bonsai landscape. Each torn piece of calligraphy paper will represent elements of nature, from the rugged texture of the stone to the delicate form of bonsai trees, weaving together the old and the new in a harmonious blend. The result will be a piece that not only honors the ancient tradition of Jin Hui Dui but also brings a fresh, contemporary perspective to the art form.