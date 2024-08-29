﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Fragments of art: a contemporary lesson in Jin Hui Dui

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
This piece explores the traditional Chinese art form of Jin Hui Dui (锦灰堆), where fragments of discarded materials are skillfully assembled into a meaningful collage.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0

Today, I'm going to share a very special art project that delves into the world of Jin Hui Dui (锦灰堆) – a traditional Chinese art form that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Jin Hui Dui involves the meticulous assembly of fragments from burned, broken, or discarded materials, transforming these remnants into a cohesive and meaningful visual composition.

For this project, I will be using paper from my recent calligraphy practice. These sheets, once filled with strokes and characters, will now be repurposed to create a collage inspired by the serene beauty of a stone bonsai landscape. Each torn piece of calligraphy paper will represent elements of nature, from the rugged texture of the stone to the delicate form of bonsai trees, weaving together the old and the new in a harmonious blend. The result will be a piece that not only honors the ancient tradition of Jin Hui Dui but also brings a fresh, contemporary perspective to the art form.

Directed by Tan Weiyun. Subtitles by Tan Weiyun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     