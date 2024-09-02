﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

From city to seaside: Discovering Jinshan beach in Shanghai

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Watch this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local" as we explore what you can do at the beach in Shanghai.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0

Did you know that there is a beach in Shanghai? It takes around one and a half hours to get there from the city center. To reach Jinshan City Beach, you can take the train from Shanghai South Railway Station directly to Jinshan. Once there, you can either take bus or a taxi to reach the beach.

There are plenty of things to do there. You can enjoy various water activities. Watch this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local" as we explore what you can do at the beach in Shanghai.

Shot by Arina Yakupova, Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

From city to seaside: Discovering Jinshan beach in Shanghai
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Jinshan
Jinshan City Beach
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     