From city to seaside: Discovering Jinshan beach in Shanghai

Did you know that there is a beach in Shanghai? It takes around one and a half hours to get there from the city center. To reach Jinshan City Beach, you can take the train from Shanghai South Railway Station directly to Jinshan. Once there, you can either take bus or a taxi to reach the beach.

There are plenty of things to do there. You can enjoy various water activities. Watch this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local" as we explore what you can do at the beach in Shanghai.