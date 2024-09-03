﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

China welcomes global visitors with easy visa-free options

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
China has rolled out a bunch of new policies that make it easier for foreigners to visit, and there are now several travel options available. Here's a breakdown of what you can do.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  15:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0

Recently, terms like "city不city" (literally meaning "city or not", a playful phrase about urban life) have taken social media by storm, and "China Travel" has become a top trending search, with over 1 billion views.

Since the start of this year, China has rolled out a bunch of new policies that make it easier for foreigners to visit.

For foreigners looking to visit China, there are now several travel options available. Here's a breakdown of what you can do.

China welcomes global visitors with easy visa-free options
Imaginechina

Option 1: 24-hour transit visa-free entry

If you are flying to a third country and have a layover in China, you can enjoy a 24-hour visa-free stay. This gives you the chance to explore Shanghai or any other city for a day without needing a visa.

The 24-hour visa-free policy applies to citizens of all countries and is available at all international airports in China.

Foreigners traveling on international flights, ships, or trains, and transiting through China to a third country or region can stay in China for up to 24 hours without leaving the port of entry. They can complete the transit procedure with a valid passport and a confirmed onward ticket, without needing a Chinese visa.

For those who need to enter the country temporarily due to transit through multiple ports, they must apply to the border inspection authorities for a 24-hour temporary entry permit.

Option 2: 72- /144-hour transit visa-free entry

If your layover is longer, you can also obtain a temporary entry permit with your connecting flight ticket and enjoy 72-hour or 144-hour transit visa-free entry. This policy currently applies to citizens of 54 countries:

Europe (40 countries):

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Belarus, Norway.

Americas (6 countries):

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile.

Oceania (2 countries):

Australia, New Zealand.

Asia (6 countries):

South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar.

Currently, China offers the 144-hour transit visa-free policy in multiple cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Kunming, and 10 other cities. Additionally, Changsha, Harbin, and Guilin have implemented a 72-hour transit visa-free policy.

China welcomes global visitors with easy visa-free options

Shanghai offers countless must-visit spots and a comfortable lifestyle.

Option 3: Unilateral visa exemption

A unilateral visa exemption allows citizens of one country or region to enter another without needing a visa, without requiring reciprocal visa-free entry for citizens of the other country.

China currently offers unilateral visa exemptions to citizens of 16 countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Brunei, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand, and Poland.

For example, this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and China has granted unilateral visa exemption to French citizens. French passport holders can enter Shanghai without a visa and stay for up to 15 days.

Option 4: Port visa

China's port visa is similar to the "visa on arrival" offered by other countries. The term "port visa" refers to a method of visa application, rather than denoting a specific visa category such as "business" or "tourist."

Foreigners holding ordinary passports with an urgent need to enter China but insufficient time to apply for a visa at a Chinese embassy or consulate may apply for a port visa for entry. It is advisable to submit the application in advance to the port visa authorities.

The port visa allows a stay for up to 30 days and permits a single entry.

China welcomes global visitors with easy visa-free options

Foreign travelers are assisted with customs procedures at the immigration hall of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     