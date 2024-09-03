China welcomes global visitors with easy visa-free options

China has rolled out a bunch of new policies that make it easier for foreigners to visit, and there are now several travel options available. Here's a breakdown of what you can do.

Recently, terms like "city不city" (literally meaning "city or not", a playful phrase about urban life) have taken social media by storm, and "China Travel" has become a top trending search, with over 1 billion views. Since the start of this year, China has rolled out a bunch of new policies that make it easier for foreigners to visit. For foreigners looking to visit China, there are now several travel options available. Here's a breakdown of what you can do.

Option 1: 24-hour transit visa-free entry If you are flying to a third country and have a layover in China, you can enjoy a 24-hour visa-free stay. This gives you the chance to explore Shanghai or any other city for a day without needing a visa. The 24-hour visa-free policy applies to citizens of all countries and is available at all international airports in China. Foreigners traveling on international flights, ships, or trains, and transiting through China to a third country or region can stay in China for up to 24 hours without leaving the port of entry. They can complete the transit procedure with a valid passport and a confirmed onward ticket, without needing a Chinese visa. For those who need to enter the country temporarily due to transit through multiple ports, they must apply to the border inspection authorities for a 24-hour temporary entry permit. Option 2: 72- /144-hour transit visa-free entry If your layover is longer, you can also obtain a temporary entry permit with your connecting flight ticket and enjoy 72-hour or 144-hour transit visa-free entry. This policy currently applies to citizens of 54 countries: Europe (40 countries): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Belarus, Norway. Americas (6 countries): United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile. Oceania (2 countries): Australia, New Zealand. Asia (6 countries): South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar. Currently, China offers the 144-hour transit visa-free policy in multiple cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Kunming, and 10 other cities. Additionally, Changsha, Harbin, and Guilin have implemented a 72-hour transit visa-free policy.