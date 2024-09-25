Fresh wave of Chinese design talent at Shanghai Fashion Week

In the opening runway show, designer and former supermodel Lu Yan will offer a collection creating a mesmerizing atmosphere, embodying the multifaceted nature of modern femininity.

The 2025 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week is set to commence on October 9, showcasing a fresh wave of Chinese design talent alongside prominent international brands to foster global fashion collaboration. As the opening runway show of the Fashion Week, former supermodel and now designer Lu Yan will stage her brand COMME MOI with an enchanting showcase that draws inspiration from contemporary artist James Turrell. This season, the collection plays with dramatic light and color to create a mesmerizing atmosphere, embodying the multifaceted nature of modern femininity. “Whatever path you take, you must walk it yourself — there are no shortcuts,” Lu said. The week culminates with a stunning finale by the iconic British designer brand Vivienne Westwood, known for its bold, punk-inspired designs and independent spirit. Westwood’s commitment to sustainability will resonate throughout the presentation. By advocating the mantra “buy less, choose well, make it last,” the brand encourages audiences to reflect on fashion’s impact while enjoying a visual feast that celebrates creativity and consciousness.

This season, Shanghai Fashion Week continues to emphasize the rich expression of Chinese culture in the fashion realm. Fashion brand Ao Yes will showcase its latest collection on October 13, with co-founder Liu Yansong teasing an “Oriental boudoir” theme that harmonizes subtlety and boldness. “New Chinese style can be uniquely defined by everyone, reflecting our 5,000 years of culture with confidence and openness,” he said. The brand aims to connect with younger consumers through a playful, accessible expression of Eastern culture that aligns with modern life. Designer Chen Anqi has traveled extensively to rediscover nearly lost crafts, weaving traditional artistry and culture into her designs after three years of exploration. This season will also spotlight brands like STAFFONLY, XIAOLI, JUDYHUA, and PANTTERFLY, representing the diverse voices of Chinese design. Emerging talents such as YA YI, HANQING DING, and J E CAI will make their debuts, while HLA will unveil its “Mountains Are Not High” collection, drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese poetry and painting to reinterpret classic elements. The 18th season of the LABELHOOD Pioneer Fashion and Arts Festival will kick off at the Rock Bund, featuring fashion releases, exhibitions, and lifestyle-themed bazaars. This season gathers the latest work from 16 Chinese designer brands, including newcomers such as Rè Shuǐ, ili node, JOYCE BAO and HENGDI WANG, each bringing a fresh perspective and vibrant creativity to the Chinese design landscape. In a playful twist, the KIDS WEAR show will present “Infinite Cube,” encouraging children to explore the unknown with their boundless curiosity, providing a platform where imagination takes flight. Additionally, brand KNWLS will host its China debut at the cutting-edge concept store ENG, showcasing a limited-time collection that explores the future of feminist fashion.

As Shanghai Fashion Week draws to a close on October 19, the Italian brand Moncler will present the immersive Moncler Genius celebration, bringing together creators from various fields, and fostering collaboration across design, luxury, fashion, art, and entertainment. “This is not just a fashion show; it’s a dialogue between cultures, a collision of creativity,” said Patrick Cha, president of Moncler (Shanghai) Trading Co. “Moncler’s choice to host this year’s event in Shanghai, where it opened its first flagship store 15 years ago, reflects the city’s dynamic spirit and commitment to excellence. The celebration will offer a unique, multi-sensory experience, allowing attendees to explore the rich tapestry of global fashion.” As a cornerstone of Shanghai Fashion Week's ordering season, the trade fair MODE will be relocated to the city’s new landmark Yi Fung Place. This season features a professional showroom platform, uniting official collaborators such as HCH, TUDOO, XIN SHOWROOM, and BRIDAL MODA alongside industry partners such as Yuyi, HATTERS’HUB, and MIX SHOWROOM, as well as newcomers from South Korea like showroom by VIOLET and Ledome.