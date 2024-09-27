Feature / Lifestyle

Kevin Muscat: Motivation comes from commitment

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Kevin Muscat, head coach of Shanghai Port FC, argues that motivation comes from commitment -- the commitment to football, the club, the fans, and teammates.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0

In the first episode of "Key Figures," we talk to Shanghai Port FC head coach Kevin Muscat. Known for his demanding approach and strategic mindset, Muscat discusses sports psychology, leadership abilities, resilience, and the process of learning, which Kevin believes are essential for life and success.

Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Yu Wenhao, Ma Xuefeng, Dong Jun. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Wan Yuan. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Ma Yue. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Key Insights from Kevin Muscat

  • CHARACTER IS IMPORTANT. I'd go as far as saying I look for character before talent.
  • WINNING IS THE OUTCOME. Winning is the outcome of performance. Performance comes before winning, so we train to perform. And many things come before performance. So our process is very clear that everything is performance-based.
  • THE MOMENT YOU STOP TO LEARN IS THE MOMENT YOU STAND STILL, and then the moment you stand still, somebody takes you over. I'm a student. I'm always learning. I'm always open.
  • IT CAN'T BE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE EVERYBODY'S SCARED TO TALK, or scared to ask a question, or scared to disagree. I remove sensitivity. I'm not too sensitive a person
  • MOTIVATION STARTS FOR ME WITH COMMITMENT. A commitment to what we try to do. A commitment to our football, a commitment to the club, a commitment to the fans, a commitment to your teammates. Of course, there has to be a direction from somebody. I think commitment is more powerful than motivation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     