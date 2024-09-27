Kevin Muscat: Motivation comes from commitment
17:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-27 0
Kevin Muscat, head coach of Shanghai Port FC, argues that motivation comes from commitment -- the commitment to football, the club, the fans, and teammates.
In the first episode of "Key Figures," we talk to Shanghai Port FC head coach Kevin Muscat. Known for his demanding approach and strategic mindset, Muscat discusses sports psychology, leadership abilities, resilience, and the process of learning, which Kevin believes are essential for life and success.
Key Insights from Kevin Muscat
- CHARACTER IS IMPORTANT. I'd go as far as saying I look for character before talent.
- WINNING IS THE OUTCOME. Winning is the outcome of performance. Performance comes before winning, so we train to perform. And many things come before performance. So our process is very clear that everything is performance-based.
- THE MOMENT YOU STOP TO LEARN IS THE MOMENT YOU STAND STILL, and then the moment you stand still, somebody takes you over. I'm a student. I'm always learning. I'm always open.
- IT CAN'T BE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE EVERYBODY'S SCARED TO TALK, or scared to ask a question, or scared to disagree. I remove sensitivity. I'm not too sensitive a person
- MOTIVATION STARTS FOR ME WITH COMMITMENT. A commitment to what we try to do. A commitment to our football, a commitment to the club, a commitment to the fans, a commitment to your teammates. Of course, there has to be a direction from somebody. I think commitment is more powerful than motivation.
