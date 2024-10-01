Hongqiao carnival to boost shopping in Changning

The annual Hongqiao shopping and tourism carnival was launched at Zhongshan Park in Changning District on Monday night as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The "Best City, Best Life" Hongqiao Carnival aims to combine culture, tourism and commerce in the downtown district. Major shopping areas will offer special discounts and activities for a unique shopping and cultural experience through November.

Celebrations and shopping promotion events will be held at parks, shopping centers and popular streets. Activities cater to different interests, offering both online and offline experiences, such as light shows, tours, family concerts and music performances.