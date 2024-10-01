﻿
Hongqiao carnival to boost shopping in Changning

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:05 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The annual Hongqiao shopping and tourism carnival was launched at Zhongshan Park in Changning District on Monday night as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.
Ti Gong

Artists perform at Zhongshan Park in Changning for the "Best City, Best Life" Hongqiao Carnival.

The annual Hongqiao shopping and tourism carnival was launched at Zhongshan Park in Changning District on Monday night as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The "Best City, Best Life" Hongqiao Carnival aims to combine culture, tourism and commerce in the downtown district. Major shopping areas will offer special discounts and activities for a unique shopping and cultural experience through November.

Celebrations and shopping promotion events will be held at parks, shopping centers and popular streets. Activities cater to different interests, offering both online and offline experiences, such as light shows, tours, family concerts and music performances.

Ti Gong

Officials unveil a tour map in Changning for the Hongqiao carnival.

The carnival night featured performances from artists including dance groups from China's northwest Qinghai Province, the JZ Jazz band and well-known musicians like Li Quan.

The night also honored six cultural figures for their contributions to the local arts scene. Additionally, five Olympic athletes from Changning sent video messages to support the event.

During the carnival, attendees of various art performances in Changning can enjoy shopping discounts at stores in the district by showing their event wristbands.

It is part of a broader effort to promote local consumption by linking cultural events with commercial activities, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

Artists from China's northwest Qinghai Province perform at Zhongshan Park for the carnival.

﻿
﻿
