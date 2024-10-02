﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Back to Shanghai 1999: A glimpse into the dawn of a new Millennium

In 1999, Shanghai Daily, the first local English-language daily newspaper on China's mainland, was launched. It was a year of significant events and cultural shifts.
In 1999, Shanghai welcomed a historic milestone with the launch of Shanghai Daily, the first local English-language daily newspaper on China's mainland. It was a year of significant events and cultural shifts. How much do you know about Shanghai in 1999?

Join us in a nostalgic journey back to that enchanting period!



Shot by Li Fei, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Yu Wenhao. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou, Yu Wenhao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
