Back to Shanghai 1999: A glimpse into the dawn of a new Millennium
In 1999, Shanghai Daily, the first local English-language daily newspaper on China's mainland, was launched. It was a year of significant events and cultural shifts.
In 1999, Shanghai welcomed a historic milestone with the launch of Shanghai Daily, the first local English-language daily newspaper on China's mainland. It was a year of significant events and cultural shifts. How much do you know about Shanghai in 1999?
Join us in a nostalgic journey back to that enchanting period!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
