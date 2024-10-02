Art installations, classic films part of holiday fare at Bund Finance Center
New art installations and classic film screenings are being presented on the outdoor terrace of the Bund Finance Center to entertain visitors during the National Day holiday.
An "I Love Shanghai" heart-shaped installation allows visitors to take themed photos against the stunning skyline of the Bund.
The outdoor cinema is open through October 5, with classic movies screened daily.
During the holiday, the BFC will also launch pet fashion activities for pet lovers. A pet-themed market that integrates pet yoga, retail, and photography will bring pet owners vibrant and fun festive experiences.
If you go:
Date: October 1-7
Venue: Bund Finance Center BFC 外滩金融中心
Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号