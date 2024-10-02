﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Art installations, classic films part of holiday fare at Bund Finance Center

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:40 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0
New art installations and classic film screenings are being presented on the outdoor terrace of the Bund Finance Center to entertain visitors during the National Day holiday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:40 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0
Art installations, classic films part of holiday fare at Bund Finance Center

The "I Love Shanghai" heart-shaped installation in the backdrop of the stunning skyline of the Bund.

New art installations and classic film screenings are being presented on the outdoor terrace of the Bund Finance Center to entertain visitors during the National Day holiday.

An "I Love Shanghai" heart-shaped installation allows visitors to take themed photos against the stunning skyline of the Bund.

Art installations, classic films part of holiday fare at Bund Finance Center

Visitors can enjoy their National Day holiday at the Bund Finance Center.

Art installations, classic films part of holiday fare at Bund Finance Center

The outdoor cinema is open through October 5, with classic movies screened daily.

During the holiday, the BFC will also launch pet fashion activities for pet lovers. A pet-themed market that integrates pet yoga, retail, and photography will bring pet owners vibrant and fun festive experiences.

If you go:

Date: October 1-7

Venue: Bund Finance Center BFC 外滩金融中心

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     