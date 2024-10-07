﻿
Shanghai Daily's silver jubilee: The city is growing on me

Can you believe it's been 25 years since the Shanghai Daily made its debut? Let's take a trip back in time to the year when the city was on the cusp of change and growth.
In 1999, Jin Mao Tower soared into the skyline, becoming the tallest building in China.

Shanghai International Convention Center became the epicenter of global dialogue, where the Fortune Global Forum took place.

Hongkou Football Stadium was the home of the Shenhua team, where passion and pride filled the air, and every goal was a celebration of the city's spirit.

The curtains of China Shanghai International Arts Festival was lifted for the first time at the Grand Theater.

The Grand Gateway became a new paradise for shopping lovers.

The clarity of Suzhou River had begun, reflecting the city's commitment to progress and sustainability.

I'm growing with the city. The city is growing on me.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
