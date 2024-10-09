Community spirit on the menu at this bustling hotspot
17:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-09 0
Attracting everyone from elderly residents to white-collar workers to students, this busy city center spot offers not only delicious food but an atmosphere fostering togetherness.
17:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-09 0
Community cafeterias are now bustling hotspots for a diverse crowd in Shanghai, attracting everyone from elderly residents to white-collar workers to students. Let's dive into a busy one in the Jing'ansi area in the city center – a spot that offers not just delicious meals, but a lively atmosphere that fosters community and connections.
Source: SHINE Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports