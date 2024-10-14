Renovation of Changfeng Park brings back nostalgic memories

Changfeng Park in Shanghai started its renovation last week. For many residents of Shanghai, this park holds a treasure trove of nostalgic memories from their childhood. Have you ever climbed Tiebi Mountain or ventured along "the Path of the Brave"? How did you like the rice with toppings sold in the park, which only cost 0.15 yuan at the time? Let's take a look at how the people of Shanghai reminisce about their cherished memories associated with this beloved park.





