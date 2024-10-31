Pursuing a path as a coach and therapist

Courtesy of Izabela Misiuk

Izabela Misiuk's inspiration to open her own practice Thrive Wellness Consulting began with a profound personal experience. When her body became very ill, an "aha" moment that made her realize it was time to make a change. While noticing that many women around her were struggling with similar symptoms, that was a turning point where she decided to take action and felt compelled to lead by example and create a safe community where women could support each other. She left the corporate world and established a practice that truly aligns with her values. At Thrive Wellness Consulting, she has been facilitating women's circles every two weeks, leading courses on depth psychology, and organizing retreats focused on mindfulness, nature and reconnection with ourselves away from the urgency of modern life.

Before we talk about Thrive Wellness Consulting, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Izabela Misiuk, but most people call me Iza. Originally from Poland, I've been living abroad for over 21 years. Since leaving home, I've had the privilege of living in the USA, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and now, Shanghai (for over 13 years) which has become my home for the moment. The community and friendships I've formed here are very dear to me. My fascination with humanity and what contributes to a fulfilling life inspired me to pursue a path as a coach and therapist, helping others feel truly alive and connected. In my free time, I love to explore new recipes and experiment with flavors in the kitchen. I enjoy writing poetry, listening to podcasts, and reading books that delve into human nature and spirituality. Slow mornings with my cup of coffee on the terrace, savoring the quietness of the world outside, are some of my most cherished moments. I also find joy in spending time outdoors, whether it's taking long walks, having picnics, or simply being in nature. These moments, especially during my travels, allow me to reconnect with myself and the world around me.

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up your own company? When I first came to Shanghai, I worked in tertiary training, creating business and drama courses, drawing on my Bachelor's degree in Business and my postgraduate diploma in Education. I also had roles at the British Consulate and British Council, where my responsibilities evolved significantly. In my final years at the British Council, particularly during covid, I took on more responsibilities related to employee wellness, especially after completing my Master's in Applied Psychology and Coaching Psychology. As I began growing my client base outside of work and discovered my passion for facilitating wellness workshops, I realized it was time to forge my own path. I wanted to break free from the constraints of company policies and share my knowledge with the community, particularly by creating spaces for women to express their desires, fears, goals, and connect to their inner worlds. Enabling friends and clients to discover meaning and purpose, connecting them to something larger than their current reality is at the heart of my work. I experience a natural high when I see a client develop the courage to live their life to the fullest. It all started with two women's circles a month and invitations from various organizations to teach self-compassion workshops – this was the focus of my first MSc dissertation. Coming from a teaching and coaching background, I take pride in utilizing those skills in my workshops and courses. As demand for individual sessions and workshops increased, it became clear that I could no longer balance even minimal hours at my job with my growing passion for this work. Building my brand and working for myself has been a fulfilling journey that constantly evolves. I enjoy that I'm collaborating closely with my community and clients, who shape how my offerings develop.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? I would say the sense of community and collaboration that I haven't experienced anywhere else. Honestly, I've never lived in a city with so many women entrepreneurs, and it's incredibly inspiring to see women running both small and big businesses here. There's this unspoken support system that makes it feel like people truly want to see each other succeed. I remember when I was launching my first 14-week in-person course based on depth psychology, inspired by the book Women Who Run with the Wolves. A local avocado shop on Julu Road, owned by a Dutch entrepreneur, reached out to sponsor one of my workshops. By depth psychology, I mean working with archetypes, symbols, and motifs from stories to explore the unconscious aspects of our psyche. I was so grateful when he brought us his delicious smoothies right in the middle of our three-hour session. It was such a touching reminder of how people in Shanghai are willing to collaborate and support each other's ventures, whether they're big or small. It's not just about partnering with major brands for exposure here; there's genuine interest in building relationships with your neighbors, helping each other thrive, and contributing to each other's success. Living in this kind of environment gives me a sense of belonging and a deeper connection to the community, which is something I truly value.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? When I first started working with women, initially as a wellness coach and later as a therapist, I noticed something common among many of my clients – a deep sense of lacking community and not feeling like they truly belonged. It became clear to me that one-on-one work wasn't enough. I felt a calling to create spaces where women could come together and openly share their deepest fears, successes, desires, and worries in a safe environment, without judgment. That's how, four years ago, I started running women's circles twice a month. Over time, I expanded into offering courses ranging from topics like Women Who Run with the Wolves to boundaries, nervous system regulation and self-love. The goal behind all of this has been to provide a safe container for women to do the inner work that often gets overlooked. We all spend so much time focused on external achievements – like gaining skills, money, promotions and titles – but I didn't see enough spaces where the inner world was truly valued. That's what I wanted to bring: a balance between the outer and inner worlds, something so many of us need but often neglect. Personally, I prefer smaller, intimate gatherings. Even though there are plenty of events, both in-person and online for women, I saw a need for smaller, more intimate groups of 7 to 11 participants. Women who come to my workshops, courses and retreats often know each other through the deep connections they've formed by sharing their inner worlds. That bond, that sense of true belonging, is something I am incredibly proud of, and I'm committed to continuing to bring the community together in this way.

What are the biggest challenges setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? Setting up a business in China wasn't too difficult because there's a lot of support available, especially through women's networks like IPWS and Maria's group, GWEN, on WeChat. These groups are great for asking questions about everything from accountants to visa agents. However, no matter where you are, I think the biggest challenge many people face is overcoming limiting beliefs. This was something I also had to work on. In my family, both my grandmother and father were entrepreneurs, but it wasn't by choice – it was out of necessity after losing their jobs. I grew up with the mindset that the safest path was to get a stable job and work for a large organization. It was difficult to break away from that belief system, but once I left my stable job, it felt like I had opened a cage and could finally fly. And how do I stay motivated… the key for me is to ensure they align with my values and the core of what I want my business to be about: taking care of the internal world. Staying true to this vision helps me stay motivated. Whenever I face a tough decision, I ask myself if it aligns with my personal values and the mission of my business. This clarity keeps me grounded and focused, even when challenges arise.

What was the moment made you most proud? I don't have one specific moment that I can think of (yet), but the moments that make me most proud are when I see my clients regain their belief in themselves – realizing that they are capable, resourceful and able to lead lives where they feel truly alive, welcoming the different challenges that come their way. Knowing that I am simply a companion on their journey, helping to guide them in embracing all aspects of their existence, is incredibly rewarding.

What are you working on? Currently, I have a lot on my plate until the end of May. I'm in the process of completing my second Master's, this one in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. I'm also working on a journal that I hope to finish by mid-November, just in time for Christmas. The journal is designed to accompany Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, a transformational book that inspires many of my courses.

Who is a female-role model who inspires you? My greatest female role model is Clarissa Pinkola Estés, a Jungian psychoanalyst whose wisdom profoundly influences my approach to life and work. Her insights inspire me deeply: "Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world all at once but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach… there will always be times when you feel discouraged. I, too, have felt despair many times in my life, but I do not keep a chair for it. I will not entertain it. It is not allowed to eat from my plate. In that spirit, I hope you will write this on your wall: When a great ship is in harbor and moored, it is safe, there can be no doubt. But that is not what great ships are built for." This philosophy aligns deeply with the mission of my business, Thrive Wellness Consulting. My goal is to guide women in my community to live from that soulful space, embodying clarity, compassion and purpose. By nurturing this inner strength and authenticity, I believe each individual can create a ripple effect that contributes to a more compassionate and connected world. However, this process always begins with the relationship we have with ourselves and then extends to those closest to us. Every small act of kindness, every moment of soulful presence, has the potential to inspire and uplift, bringing meaningful change to both individuals and the broader community.

